US Election 2024: What If Donald Trump Loses? Will He Challenge The Results Again? A Look At His Options

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Addressing a rally in Michigan in September, nominee Donald said that he will not accept the results if he does not win the November 5 Presidential against his rival, Democrat Kamala Harris.

“If I lose - I will tell you what, it's possible. Because they cheat. That's the only way we are gonna lose, because they cheat," Trump said at the rally in September.

Earlier this week, Harris warned US voters against Trump's bid to seize 'unchecked power' as the neck-and-neck race for the White House entered its last week. "This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," the US Vice President said in her concluding remarks at the Ellipse Park in Washington on Tuesday.

In the 2020 US Elections, Trump had infamously alleged voter fraud at a January 6,2021, event while urging supporters at the Ellipise Park near the White House to fight after he lost to Democrat Joe Biden . Hundreds of his supporters then stormed the US Capitol, indulging in deadly arson and rioting in what many call an attempted self-coup d'état two months after Trump's defeat in the Presidential elections.

As November 5 Election Da looms, fears that Trump may challenge the results in case of his defeat are growing. The difference this time is that Trump, unlike 2020, is not the incumbent President. Also, a series of laws have been put in place in the US to prevent any repeat of 2020.