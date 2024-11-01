US Election 2024: Did White House Alter Record Of President Joe Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks? Know What This Report Says

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Election 2024: White House press officials allegedly altered the official transcript of a call in which President Joe Biden appeared to take a 'garbage' swipe at Donald Trump's supporters.

President Biden 's trigerred a backlash earlier this week when, during a conversation with the nonprofit group Voto Latino, referred to 'garbage' in a comment that some Republican critics interpreted as targeting Trump's voter base. Biden's comments had come responding to racist comments at a rally made by the comedian Tony Hinchcliffe , who referred to the US island territory of Puerto Rico as a“floating island of garbage.”

Biden, according to a transcript prepared by the official White House stenographers, told the Latino group on a Tuesday evening video call, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters - his - his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it's un-American.”

The transcript released by the White House press office , however, rendered the quote with an apostrophe, reading "supporter's" rather than“supporters,” which aides said pointed to Biden criticising Hinchcliffe, not the millions of Americans who are supporting Trump for president, according to a report by news agency AP quoting two anonymous officials and an email.

'Conferred with the President Biden'

The change in the transcript, according to the AP report, was made after the press office 'conferred with the president,' The report cites an internal email from the head of the stenographers' office that was obtained by the news agency. The authenticity of the email was confirmed by two government officials, the report said.

Biden's comments have since fueled GOP criticisms, with former President Donald Trump 's campaign team quickly alleging that the president was disparaging Trump's supporters.