PM Modi Wishes People Of Karnataka On State Day: 'Kannada Rajyotsava A Special Occasion, Recognising Exemplary Culture'
11/1/2024 12:00:51 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi wishes people of Karnataka on the occassion of Kannada Rajyotsava.
He posted on X, Kannada Rajyotsava is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka. This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success.
