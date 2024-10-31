Global Times: Dam Benefits Communities In Xinjiang, Paving Way For A Secure Ecological Future For Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past, the

Yarkand River in Xinjiang would flood annually during the rainy season, causing destruction to infrastructure, submerging farmland, and engulfing homes and villages. Bubishare, a Uygur resident who grew up in a village upstream of the river, still vividly recalls the cries of helplessness from those affected by the devastating floods before the of the Aratax water conservation project. Thanks to the project, these nightmares are now a thing of the past for local residents.

Located in the Karakorum Mountain Valley, the Aratax water conservation project, known as the "Xinjiang's Three Gorges" project for its grandeur and construction challenges, was constructed to control the Yarkant River. The 1,289-km-long Yarkant River in the Tarim Basin is Xinjiang's most flood-prone river, and the towering dam can withstand the turbulent floodwaters in a reservoir with a storage capacity of 2.2 billion cubic meters.



Today, this dam is gushing with clean water sources, stable power, and also gushing with hope for the minority groups on the desert.

In August 2023, President Xi Jinping urged firmly grasping the strategic positioning of Xinjiang in the overall national situation and better building a beautiful Xinjiang in the process of pursuing Chinese modernization, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, demanded thorough, meticulous, concrete and sustained efforts to develop a beautiful Xinjiang that is united, harmonious, prosperous, and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment, in the process of pursuing Chinese modernization.

The building of a beautiful Xinjiang extends from a dam to a relocated ethnic minority community. The relocation of villagers to new homes with improved living conditions, as a result of the dam project, has brought green energy, green fields, and a green dream of prosperity to the villagers.

Path to build new hope

After a challenging 6-hour journey along the rugged Tasha Ancient Road, the Global Times reporter finally laid eyes on the Aratax dam nestled in the mountainside deep within the Karakorum Mountain. Without firsthand experience of this journey, it is difficult to fathom the obstacles encountered during the entire process of researching, designing, and constructing the dam - no roads on the ground, barren mountains devoid of trees, transportation primarily by feet, and communication mainly through shouting. Accidents like overturning were frequent due to the rugged environment.

The

Xinhua Hydropower Generation Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of the China National Nuclear Corporation, began construction on the water conservation project in 2011, with a total investment of 10.98 billion yuan ($1.5 billion). The Aratax project has played a crucial role in flood control, irrigation, and power generation. The river plain, with a population of 4 million and an irrigated area of over 6.5 million mu (433,333 hectares), is the largest irrigated area in Xinjiang and the fourth-largest in China, benefiting 2.4 million people in the region.

Zhang Yibo, a frontline employee at the developer, told the media, "Over a decade ago, this place was even more desolate and rarely visited, and our water conservancy experts achieved a remarkable feat here." Confronted by the harsh natural surroundings, the builders traversed mountains, camped under the open sky, drank from rivers when thirsty, and rested in tents outdoor, with a firm passion for building a sustainable dam for locals.

From July 18 to August 17, 2021, the Aratax water conservancy project successfully connected four units to the grid in just one month, a rare accomplishment in the history of global hydropower development. This hydropower station significantly alleviated the power shortage in the four southern prefectures in Xinjiang. The project's designed annual power generation is 21.86 billion kilowatt-hours, saving 883,100 tons of standard coal annually while reducing smoke and dust emissions by 175,300 tons, and enabling the residents of southern Xinjiang to access cleaner energy.

The dam's incorporation of advanced technology, such as unmanned compaction technology using the Beidou satellite, improved digital visualization of the construction progress, and magnetic induction devices to assist in fish migration, have been notable features of its intelligent design.



"Following the completion of this project, it has greatly supported our irrigation efforts. Economic crops like sea buckthorn and apples are now extensively cultivated in the desert, leading to significant improvements in both economic and ecological benefits," Fan Kexing, Party secretary of Tong'an township, Kashi, Xinjiang, told the Global Times. "Previously, the area was plagued by strong winds and sandstorms, with sand and gravel striking house windows with a loud thud, but this phenomenon has now been alleviated," Fan noted.

Path to enjoy better life

Over the last six years, the residents of the remote Karakorum Mountains in Xinjiang have experienced incredible changes. Having previously lived in the vast desert with only three mu of arable land per person a decade ago, they had to trek seven kilometers to the mountains for drinking water, which needed to be purified before consumption. Power outages lasting for days at a time were a common occurrence. However, these challenges are now a thing of the past.



Today, the residents have an average annual income exceeding 10,000 yuan, live in beautifully decorated homes with their ethnicity characteristics, and enjoy access to closer schools, more job opportunities, and reliable water and electricity services.



Thanks to the construction of the dam, in August 2018, 4,243 individuals from over 1,000 households in Kusilafu township, Aketao county were resettled in Tong'an township, over 100 kilometers away. This diverse community, made up of Uygurs, Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and other ethnic groups, have embraced their new beginning.



Zhou Jingfang, an expert at the Xinhua Hydropower Generation Co who led the relocation work, still remembers the days of tirelessly conducting site surveys, clearing land, mobilizing villagers to relocate, planning and designing new sites, building resettlement houses, greening rural areas, reclaiming farmland, introducing livestock, and setting up factories, schools, clinics, and markets.



He told the Global Times that the dedicated team members worked long hours in harsh conditions, and navigated countless checkpoints and roads in the vast desert and rugged mountains without complaint. Nowadays, the villagers are no longer facing the endless desert of despair as they did in the past.

When discussing stories of relocation, 25-year-old Bubishare said, "Our village now has schools, factories, and employment opportunities. The village has supported us to find more diverse ways to make a living."



"We have 20,000 acres of farmland, where we not only grow food but also operate cash crops cooperatives. This area is a seabuckthorn forest, and our village recently constructed a seabuckthorn fruit processing plant. Our seabuckthorn beer will soon hit the market. With ample water supply, we are confident in our farming endeavors." Fan shared proudly while standing amid the seabuckthorn forest.



In a local farmer's backyard sheep pen, the Global Times reporter observed over 20 Dolan sheep, known as "living banks." Zhou explained that by raising two Dolan sheep, a farmer can become prosperous within two years due to their high reproductive rate. In Tong'an, many villagers raise Dolan sheep in this manner and enjoy prosperity.



Tong'an township has also collaborated with local businesses to establish factories, providing employment for local women to produce items made from Xinjiang cotton, such as down jackets and socks for overseas export, ensuring female workers earn at least 2,000-3,000 yuan per month. "The factory is conveniently located, allowing women to balance family responsibilities while earning an income," Fan informed the Global Times.



In one factory, a wall in the workshop reads, "Happiness is achieved through hard work." These words have accurately described how local women in Xinjiang have embarked on the path to modernization through their own hands.

Along the Yarkand River, beyond the Karakorum Mountain, the villagers of Tong'an are employing their diligence and unwavering efforts to write their own happy stories in the desert. They have left behind isolation and poverty, embracing hope and prosperity within short years. In this vibrant land, a new life of perseverance and success is blossoming with vibrant hues.

