Equipifi Selected As A Best Places To Work In The Valley For Second Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi , the leader in bank-led Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the Best Places to Work in the Valley for the second consecutive year.

"We're honored to be recognized again as a top employer in the Valley," said Bryce Deeney, co-founder and CEO of equipifi. "At equipifi, we believe that building the future of payments requires not only cutting-edge technology, but also an empowered and dynamic team. Our core values of 'infinite curiosity' and 'radical transparency' drive how we innovate our products and how we communicate with each other. Our values of 'pride and purpose', 'embrace the adventure', and 'it takes a village' help us build a sense of community and identity. We move fast as a reflection of the demand that we are serving in the BNPL space, and that's why we invest so heavily in our culture as we scale."

This recognition highlights the success of equipifi's growth-oriented culture, which focuses on enabling team members with transparency and clarity necessary for collaboration. As equipifi continues to lead the transformation of the bank BNPL space, its team is at the heart of its rapid growth and impact.

"equipifi is creating an entirely new category in payments," Bryce continued. "We're providing a platform that allows banks and credit unions to compete with major fintechs that have been successful in delivering this service, while also empowering consumers with greater choice and flexibility. To do that, we need a team that is bold, forward-thinking, and believes in our mission."

equipifi has been expanding its team, offering a fast-paced environment where employees can contribute to industry-changing innovation. The company emphasizes a culture of shared ownership, where team members are not only valued but are also empowered to take an active role in the company's growth trajectory.

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for debit card issuers in the United States. This is a white label solution designed to align with consumer purchase habits, payment preferences, and financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with leading banking cores and digital banking platforms to deepen cardholder engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit .

