EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Miscellaneous

aconnic AG publishes half-year report 2024

31.10.2024 / 22:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, publishes the report for the first half of 2024, as announced when the figures were published on September 30, 2024. As previously reported, following strong growth in sales and in 2023, sales decreased by 8% in the first half of 2024, but is still on track for long-term growth with a substantially positive operating cash flow. Slow project implementation due to customer delays slowed deliveries and installations for projects by up to nine months. This development reflects the overall economic slowdown in the company's key markets, with negative economic growth in some cases. With a focus on long-term development, the company has continued to invest in new products and services and is launching a new 100 Gigabit product family, a new software-defined 10 Gigabit system and a new generation of the network management system in 2024. With the current high order backlog and the highest project status for new customer projects, we expect a continuation of long-term sales growth and increasing earnings again in 2025. Despite the current challenges, which are demanding in terms of planning forecasts, cost management and working capital management, we expect to achieve our growth and earnings targets in view of the long-term opportunities and possibilities. Further information and business figures can be found in the aconnic half-year report 2024. They are available on the website at .

About aconnic AG aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a revenue of ca. 73 mn EUR in 2023, with a growth of around 45 %.

Contact aconnic AG

D-80992 Munich, Riesstrasse 16

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770

Email: ...





31.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: aconnic AG Riesstrasse 16 80992 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6 WKN: A0LBKW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2020473



End of News EQS News Service