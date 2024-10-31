Global Protein Purification And Isolation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Protein Purification and Isolation Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Protein Purification and Isolation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The protein purification and isolation market has seen rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $8.66 billion in 2023 to $9.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as increased research and development in biopharmaceuticals, the expansion of the biotechnology industry, rising demand for high-quality proteins, growth in academic and research institutions, and advancements in chromatography techniques.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The protein purification and isolation market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $14.61 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to the expanding biologics market, increased funding for life sciences research, rising demand for personalized medicine, the growth of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and the increasing demand for rapid screening tests.

Growth Driver Of The Protein Purification and Isolation Market

The growing demand for biopharmaceutical products is expected to drive the growth of the protein purification and isolation market in the future. Biopharmaceutical products are large, complex molecules derived from biological sources, used for therapeutic, diagnostic, or preventive applications. The processes of protein purification and isolation are critical in biopharmaceutical production, enabling the extraction of highly pure and functional proteins essential for developing biopharmaceutical drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and therapeutic proteins.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Protein Purification and Isolation Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Abcam PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BioVision Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., GEA Group AG, Expedeon Ltd., Creative Biostructure, Qiagen NV, Geno Technology Inc., The Merck Group, Labome, Promega Corporation, OPRL Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Purolite LLC, Takara Bio Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Chemicals Private Limited, Cygnus Technologies LLC, Novasep, Kinnakeet Biotechnology LLC, Cambryn Biologics LLC, Worthington Biochemical Corporation, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Creative BioMart, OriGene Technologies Inc., Proteintech Group Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., Sino Biological Inc.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Protein Purification and Isolation Market

Key companies in the protein purification and isolation market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as affinity resins, to enhance their offerings and gain a competitive edge. Affinity resins are specialized chromatography resins or matrices designed to selectively bind and purify specific target molecules, typically proteins or biomolecules, from complex mixtures.

How Is The Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables

2) By Technology: Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Preparative Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western Blotting, Dialysis and Diafiltration, Centrifugation

3) By Application: Drug Screening, Protein-Protein Interaction Studies, Biomarker Discovery, Target Identification, Protein Therapeutics, Disease Diagnostics and Monitoring

4) By End User: Academic Medical Institutes, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Protein Purification and Isolation Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Protein Purification and Isolation Market Definition

Protein purification and isolation involves procedures used to separate a target protein from its environment, whether from a laboratory-generated cell culture or from other natural substances surrounding the proteins in their native habitat within a host organism. This process facilitates the identification of the protein's presence by exploiting differences in its properties.

Protein Purification and Isolation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global protein purification and isolation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Protein Purification and Isolation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on protein purification and isolation market size, protein purification and isolation market drivers and trends, protein purification and isolation market major players and protein purification and isolation market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

