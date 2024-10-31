N. Korea Says It Successfully Test-Fired New Hwasong-19 ICBM

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Nov 1 (IANS) North Korea said on Friday that it successfully test-fired the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, with its leader Kim Jong-un saying the country has secured an "irreversible" status of developing delivery means of nuclear weapons.

Guided by Kim, North Korea carried out a "crucial" missile test that set milestones in "perpetuating the absolute superiority" of the country's armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The South Korean military said on Thursday it detected the missile, fired at a lofted angle, at about 7:10 a.m. from the Pyongyang area and said it flew about 1,000 km before coming down in the East Sea. It assessed the missile as a new solid-fuel ICBM, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ICBM launch, the first in almost a year, came just days before the US presidential election on November 5. Observers said North Korea's provocation was likely meant to flaunt its capability to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland and divert attention from recent condemnation over its troop deployment to Russia.

North Korea described the latest ICBM as an "ultra-powerful offensive means" and an "ultimate" version of its long-range missile series.

"The test of the latest strategic weapon system updated the recent records of the strategic missile capability of the DPRK and demonstrated the modernity and creditability of its world's most powerful strategic deterrent," the KCNA said, using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

North Korea's leader Kim expressed satisfaction at the fact that the successful test proved the "hegemonic position" that the country has "secured in the development and manufacture of nuclear delivery means of the same kind is absolutely irreversible", the KCNA said.

North Korea said the Hwasong-19 traversed 1,001.2 km at a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 km and flew for 5,156 seconds. It was assessed as having the longest flight time for a North Korean missile.

Photos carried by state media showed the missile being fired from the 11-axle transporter erector. Kim's daughter, known to be named Ju-ae, also inspected the missile launch.