Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3192425 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Corporation signs a two-year agreement with Korea National Oil Corporation to store four million barrels of oil in Ulsan, South Korea.

3192491 RIYADH -- Folk Maritime launches the new regional route India-Arabian Gulf Service.

3192500 BEIRUT -- At least 12 more people are killed and 11 others in a new wave of Israeli in several parts of Lebanon.

3192492 BAGHDAD -- The Iraqi Council of Representatives elects Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani as a replacement to former parliament speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi.

3192501 WASHINGTON -- Blinken: The US is "tracking very carefully Israel's responsibilities to meet the letter of the law" with regard to the provision of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

3192480 BRUSSELS -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemns Israel's attempts to obstruct UNRWA's activities.

3192475 BERLIN -- The German government orders closure of Iran's three consulates in Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg. (end)

