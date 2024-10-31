Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
10/31/2024 9:08:38 PM
3192425 KUWAIT -- Kuwait petroleum Corporation signs a two-year agreement with Korea National Oil Corporation to store four million barrels of oil in Ulsan, South Korea.
3192491 RIYADH -- Folk Maritime launches the new regional shipping route India-Arabian Gulf Service.
3192500 BEIRUT -- At least 12 more people are killed and 11 others injured in a new wave of Israeli Occupation airstrikes in several parts of Lebanon.
3192492 BAGHDAD -- The Iraqi Council of Representatives elects Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani as a replacement to former parliament speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi.
3192501 WASHINGTON -- Blinken: The US is "tracking very carefully Israel's responsibilities to meet the letter of the law" with regard to the provision of humanitarian assistance in Gaza.
3192480 BRUSSELS -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemns Israel's attempts to obstruct UNRWA's activities.
3192475 BERLIN -- The German government orders closure of Iran's three consulates in Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg. (end)
