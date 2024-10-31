Eagle Bancorp To Participate In The 2024 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp, Inc., (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company of EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, today announced that Susan G. Riel, President and Chief Executive Officer and Eric R. Newell, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer will participate the 2024 Hovde Group Financial Services on November 7-8, 2024, and will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors.

Management discussion materials to be used at this conference are posted on the investor section at Eagle Bancorp's Investor Relations website at .

About Eagle Bancorp:



The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, diversity, equity and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

EagleBank Contact

Eric Newell

Chief Financial Officer, Eagle Bancorp, Inc.

240.497.1796