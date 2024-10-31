Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Named To Inc.'S 2024 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP") is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list for the second consecutive year.

This prestigious list recognizes private equity, venture capital, and credit firms dedicated to supporting founder-led businesses by providing valuable expertise and resources to accelerate their growth. Each firm on the list has a successful track record of collaboration and remains actively involved with the founders they partner with.

"We are honored to receive this recognition once again," said Matthew Frankel, Managing Partner at LLCP. "This award highlights our firm's commitment to partnering with founders and management teams as a value-add sponsor. We are immensely grateful to the founders who trust us as partners, and we are dedicated to helping them grow their businesses and drive long-term success."

To compile the list, Inc. consulted directly with entrepreneurs who have partnered with private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

To view the complete list of award recipients, go to: Founder-Friendly Investors 2024: A Brighter Market (inc)

Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investor list recognizes the top private equity, venture capital and private debt firms committed to partnering with entrepreneurs to accelerate their businesses.

To compile this list, Inc. surveyed entrepreneurs who have sold their businesses to private equity and venture capital firms and were referred by applicants. These founders responded to a questionnaire about their experiences and provided data on the growth of their companies during these partnerships. Firms pay an application fee to be considered for this list. The Founder-Friendly Investor list is announced annually by Inc. The 2024 list was released on October 29, 2024. For more information about the selection criteria and process, please visit .

About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing across various targeted sectors, including Business Services, Franchising & Multi-unit, Education & Training and Engineered Products & Manufacturing. LLCP utilizes a differentiated Structured Private Equity investment strategy, combining debt and equity capital investments in portfolio companies. LLCP believes that by investing in a combination of debt and equity securities, it offers management teams growth capital in a highly tailored, flexible investment structure that can be a more attractive alternative than traditional private equity.

LLCP's global team of dedicated investment professionals is led by 10 partners who have worked at LLCP for an average of 20 years. Since inception, LLCP has managed approximately $15.2 billion of institutional capital across 15 investment funds and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies. LLCP currently manages $9.0 billion of assets and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

CONTACT: Cathy Thomas, [email protected]

SOURCE Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED