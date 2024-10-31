CCR - Results For The 3Rd Quarter Of 2024
Date
10/31/2024 8:31:56 PM
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2024
Highlights
The Company announced the extension of Renovias' term until April 13, 2026. Further details can be found in the regulatory matters section.
Record traffic in all platforms, with growths of 4.4% in toll roads, 5.1% in urban mobility, and 8.8% in airports.
CCR announced that will start the payment of dividends, totaling R$ 304 million, on November 29, 2024.
CCR won the auction for the Sorocabana Route. The fixed grant amount offered was R$1.6 billion.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
|
3Q23
|
3Q24
|
Var.%
|
9M23
|
9M24
|
Var.%
|
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue1
|
3,416
|
3,782
|
10.7
%
|
9,745
|
10,748
|
10.3
%
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1
|
2,122
|
2,190
|
3.2
%
|
5,853
|
6,265
|
7.0
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
|
1,549
|
1,621
|
4.6
%
|
4,375
|
4,653
|
6.4
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility
|
552
|
571
|
3.5
%
|
1,422
|
1,561
|
9.8
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
|
235
|
274
|
16.5
%
|
632
|
793
|
25.4
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
|
(214)
|
(276)
|
28.8
%
|
(575)
|
(742)
|
29.0
%
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin2
|
62.1
%
|
57.9
%
|
-4.2 p.p.
|
60.1
%
|
58.3
%
|
-1.8 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income1
|
502
|
560
|
11.7
%
|
1,022
|
1,420
|
38.9
%
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
0.2 p.p.
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
0.2 p.p.
|
Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)
|
300.9
|
314.0
|
4.4
%
|
869.3
|
909.6
|
4.6
%
|
Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)
|
184.3
|
193.6
|
5.1
%
|
529.2
|
560.6
|
5.9
%
|
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)
|
4.8
|
5.2
|
8.8
%
|
13.5
|
14.6
|
8.4
%
|
CAPEX3
|
1,331
|
2,101
|
57.9
%
|
4,190
|
4,982
|
18.9
%
Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
November 1st, 2024
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
\
IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy:
(+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Cauê Cunha:
(+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Caique Moraes:
(+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
SOURCE CCR S.A.
