عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CCR - Results For The 3Rd Quarter Of 2024


10/31/2024 8:31:56 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • The Company announced the extension of Renovias' term until April 13, 2026. Further details can be found in the regulatory matters section.
  • Record traffic in all platforms, with growths of 4.4% in toll roads, 5.1% in urban mobility, and 8.8% in airports.
  • CCR announced that will start the payment of dividends, totaling R$ 304 million, on November 29, 2024.
  • CCR won the auction for the Sorocabana Route. The fixed grant amount offered was R$1.6 billion.

    Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

    • OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)

    3Q23

    3Q24

    Var.%

    9M23

    9M24

    Var.%

    Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue1

    3,416

    3,782

    10.7
    %

    9,745

    10,748

    10.3
    %

    Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1

    2,122

    2,190

    3.2
    %

    5,853

    6,265

    7.0
    %

    Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

    1,549

    1,621

    4.6
    %

    4,375

    4,653

    6.4
    %

    Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility

    552

    571

    3.5
    %

    1,422

    1,561

    9.8
    %

    Adjusted EBITDA - Airports

    235

    274

    16.5
    %

    632

    793

    25.4
    %

    Adjusted EBITDA - Others

    (214)

    (276)

    28.8
    %

    (575)

    (742)

    29.0
    %

    Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin2

    62.1
    %

    57.9
    %

    -4.2 p.p.

    60.1
    %

    58.3
    %

    -1.8 p.p.

    Adjusted Net Income1

    502

    560

    11.7
    %

    1,022

    1,420

    38.9
    %

    Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)

    2.9

    3.1

    0.2 p.p.

    2.9

    3.1

    0.2 p.p.

    Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)

    300.9

    314.0

    4.4
    %

    869.3

    909.6

    4.6
    %

    Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)

    184.3

    193.6

    5.1
    %

    529.2

    560.6

    5.9
    %

    Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)

    4.8

    5.2

    8.8
    %

    13.5

    14.6

    8.4
    %

    CAPEX3

    1,331

    2,101

    57.9
    %

    4,190

    4,982

    18.9
    %

  • Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
  • The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
  • Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

    \ Videoconference

    Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
    November 1st, 2024
    10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York
    Videoconference link:

    \
    IR Contacts

    Flávia Godoy:
    (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Cauê Cunha:

    (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Caique Moraes:
    (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

    SOURCE CCR S.A.

    WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
    Newsrooms &
    Influencers 9k+
    Digital Media
    Outlets 270k+
    Journalists
    Opted In GET STARTED

    MENAFN31102024003732001241ID1108840153


    • PR Newswire

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search