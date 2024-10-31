Through-Hole Passive Components Market Trends And Forecast 2024-2033: Growth, Share, And Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The through-hole passive components market has seen strong growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $36.26 billion in 2023 to $38.83 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth include a boom in electronics manufacturing, industrial automation, adoption of consumer electronics, integration in automotive electronics, and development of telecommunications infrastructure.

The through-hole passive components market is expected to see strong growth, reaching $50.89 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.0%. This growth is attributed to the rise of renewable energy systems, smart grid technologies, IoT expansion, growth in electric vehicles, and 5G deployment. Key trends include expanded application areas in automotive electronics, integration in IoT devices, high-temperature component emphasis, low-profile inductor introductions, and increased manufacturing automation.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Through-Hole Passive Components Market?

The rising demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to propel the through-hole passive component market. With the growing popularity of smart home gadgets, wearables, and other connected devices, the demand for electronic components is also rising.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Through-Hole Passive Components Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., NXP Semiconductors NV, Microchip Technology Inc., Rohm Co Ltd., YAGEO Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Through-Hole Passive Components Market Size ?

Product innovations are a key trend in the through-hole passive component market, with companies focusing on developing new solutions to maintain their market leadership.

What Are The Segments In The Global Through-Hole Passive Components Market?

1) By Component: Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Diodes, Transducers, Sensors, Other Components

2) By Leads Model: Axial, Radial

3) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, IT And Telecom, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific: Largest Region in the Through-Hole Passive Components Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the through-hole passive component market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the through-hole passive component global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Are the Through-Hole Passive Components Market Defined?

A through-hole passive component refers to a mounting technique for electronic components that utilizes leads on the components. These components are inserted into holes drilled in printed circuit boards (PCBs) and soldered to pads on the opposite side, either manually or using automated insertion machines.

The Through-Hole Passive Components Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Through-Hole Passive Components Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Through-Hole Passive Components Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into through-hole passive components market size, through-hole passive components market drivers and trends, through-hole passive components market major players, through-hole passive components competitors' revenues, through-hole passive components market positioning, and through-hole passive components market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

