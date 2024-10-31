Three Killed, 36 Injured: Rescue Operations Complete In Kharkiv Following Russian Strike
Date
10/31/2024 7:24:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency rescue operations and debris removal have been completed at a nine-story residential building in Kharkiv, which was struck by an aerial bomb dropped by the Russian forces.
The State Emergency Service (SES) posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Three people were killed, including two children, and 36 others were injured as a result of the Russian attack,” the post reads.
SES psychologists assisted 32 people at the scene, providing mental health support.
Read also: Russian strikes kill one person
, injure six
in Kherson region over past day
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of October 30, the Russian forces targeted Saltivka district of Kharkiv, hitting a residential nine-story building with a guided bomb. The impact nearly destroyed an entire section of the building.
Initially, it was reported that two people were killed and 36 were injured. Later, rescuers recovered the body of a 15-year-old boy from under the rubble.
MENAFN31102024000193011044ID1108839927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.