DPRK Test-Fired Another Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Nov 1 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), test-fired another intercontinental ballistic missile yesterday, with the country's top leader overseeing the event and stressing that, the DPRK will not change its policy of developing nuclear forces.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said at the scene that, the test-fire was an appropriate military action“to inform the rivals ... of our counteraction will.”

Kim said,“The rivals' dangerous tightening of their nuclear alliance” and military manoeuvres, highlight the need to strengthen our nuclear forces. We should never allow any threat to approach the security sphere under our state's influence.”

“The DPRK will never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces,” the DPRK leader added.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence confirmed the test.

The test is described as a demonstration of North Korea's strategic missile capability, noting, it“updated recent records” and underscored the reliability of what it called“the world's most powerful strategic deterrent.”– NNN-KCNA

