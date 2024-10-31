Colombia Cuts Interest Rate To 9.75% In Split Decision

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's central decided to lower its benchmark interest rate on Thursday. The rate dropped from 10.25% to 9.75%, marking a 0.5 percentage point decrease.



This move came after a split vote among the bank's board members. Four members supported the 0.5-point cut, while three pushed for a larger 0.75-point reduction.



The decision reflects Colombia 's ongoing economic struggles. Inflation has been a major concern for the country in recent years. However, the bank now sees signs of improvement.



They have revised their inflation projections downward for the current year. This change suggests a gradual easing of price pressures in the economy.



Market expectations play a crucial role in shaping economic outcomes. The bank noted that implicit market inflation expectations remain stable.







These expectations hover around 3% for the end of next year. Consumer surveys paint a slightly different picture. They show inflation expectations at 3.8% for the same period.



External factors continue to influence Colombia's economic landscape. The strength of the US dollar has put pressure on the Colombian peso.



Falling oil prices have also impacted the country's economy. Colombia relies heavily on oil exports for revenue. These factors, combined with uncertainty about Colombia's fiscal situation, have created challenges.



In short, the central bank 's decision aims to balance multiple objectives. It seeks to support economic growth while keeping inflation in check.



By lowering interest rates, the bank hopes to stimulate borrowing and investment. This could potentially boost economic activity in the country.

