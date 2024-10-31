Ibovespa Ends October Down As Dollar Surges; Markets Dips 1.6% In October

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a challenging month as the Ibovespa closed October with a 1.6% decline, settling at 129,713.33 points.



This downturn reflects broader economic concerns and mirrors the performance of major global markets. The US dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real, reaching R$ 5.7811, its highest level since March 2021.



Investors remained cautious as they awaited new measures to control public spending. Finance Fernando Haddad's recent statements about potential fiscal policies added to the market's uncertainty.



The lack of a specific timeline for these announcements further contributed to the hesitant trading atmosphere. Despite the overall market decline, there were some positive economic indicators.



Brazil's unemployment rate fell to 6.4% in the third quarter, its lowest level since late 2013. This unexpected improvement suggests a resilient job market, even in the face of broader economic challenges.







Corporate earnings reports played a significant role in market movements. Hypera, a pharmaceutical company, saw its shares plummet by nearly 10% after EMS withdrew its merger proposal.

Market Overview

Bradesco, one of Brazil's largest banks, reported a 13.1% increase in recurring profit for the third quarter, reaching R$ 5.2 billion ($928.57 million).



The performance of heavyweight stocks was mixed. Vale, the mining giant, declined despite stable iron ore prices. Petrobras, the state-owned oil company, managed to close with a slight gain but still recorded a negative monthly performance.



In the United States, Wall Street also faced downward pressure. Tech giants Meta and Microsoft saw their stock prices fall following their earnings reports.



The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, a key inflation indicator, rose 0.2% in September, slightly below market expectations.



European markets were not immune to the global downturn. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index recorded its largest monthly decline in a year, affected by weak corporate earnings and macroeconomic uncertainties.



As markets navigate these choppy waters, investors remain focused on upcoming events such as the US presidential election and monetary policy decisions.



The complex interplay of domestic and international factors continues to shape the Brazilian market's performance in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

