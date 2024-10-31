Nektar To Announce Financial Results For The Third Quarter 2024 On Thursday, November 7, 2024, After Close Of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR ) will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Thursday, November 7, 2024, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a LINK that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: . The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through December 7, 2024.
To access the conference call, please pre-register at Nektar Earnings Call Registration . All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Our pipeline also includes a preclinical candidate NKTR-0165, which is a bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II agonist antibody. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contacts:
For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
(628) 895-0661
For Media:
Madelin Hawtin
LifeSci Communications
603-714-2638
mhawtin@lifescicomms
