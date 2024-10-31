Teck’S 2024 Strategy Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) November 5, 2024 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Price and members of Teck's executive management team will be presenting on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern / 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific time at Teck's Strategy Day. A webcast to view the event will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET Listen-Only Webcast: here



An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck

Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at or follow @TeckResources .

