Commercial Vehicle Group Announces New Executive Appointments To Accelerate Performance

To reinvigorate growth in its Electrical Systems segment, Mr. Lugo is accountable for day-to-day oversight of the electrical business with emphasis on the development and execution of commercial, engineering, and product management strategies while partnering with the operations team to achieve operational and financial goals. He most recently held the role of Senior Vice President, Electrical Products & Engineered Solutions at Southwire, where he led the development and execution of the overall business strategy resulting in sustainable growth through organic and M&A activity, including five acquisitions. Prior to his work at Southwire, Mr. Lugo held progressive leadership roles at Bullard, Eaton Corp., Phillips Petroleum, Switchgear Systems, and General Electric. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Polytechnical University of Puerto Rico.

To drive operational efficiencies across its manufacturing and supply network, Mr. Jimenez is responsible for the effective operation of the Company's manufacturing function, developing and executing supply chain strategies and capabilities across CVG's 20+ plant global manufacturing footprint. He most recently held the role of Vice President, Global Operations at Kennametal, Inc., where he was responsible for supply chain, operational excellence and distribution across 17 plants and 12 distribution centers. Prior to his work at Kennametal, Mr. Jimenez held progressive leadership roles at Stanley Black and Decker, Valeo Group, GKN Driveline, Mars Electronics International, Apisa and Ford Motor Company. He holds a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering and a degree in business administration, management and operations from INSEAD.

“I extend my thanks to Rich Tajer for his leadership over the last five years. I am very pleased to welcome Peter and Carlos to the CVG executive leadership team, where they will have a critical role helping to position CVG for future success,” said Mr. Ray.“I am confident that these proven executives will accelerate our efforts to navigate some of the challenges we've experienced this year and emerge stronger and more resilient than before to best serve the needs of our customers and shareholders.”

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries, and communities we serve. Information about CVG and its products is available at .