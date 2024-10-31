VIAVI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) today reported results for its first quarter ended September 28, 2024 with the following highlights. First Quarter

Net revenue of $238.2 million, down $9.7 million or 3.9% year-over-year

GAAP operating margin of 4.8%, down 170 bps year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating margin of 10.0%, down 240 bps year-over-year

GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, down $11.6 million or 118.4% year-over-year

Non-GAAP net income of $12.4 million, down $7.1 million or 36.4% year-over-year

GAAP diluted loss per share of $(0.01), down $0.05 or 125.0% year-over-year Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06, down $0.03 or 33.3% year-over-year "VIAVI's Q1FY25 revenue came in slightly below the midpoint of our guidance, with weaker demand in NSE partially offset by stronger OSP performance. On a positive side, we are starting to see a pickup in the NSE order momentum with our advanced fiber products such as 800G and recently announced 1.6Tb, being particularly strong. This aligns with our expectations for the beginning of NSE demand recovery in second half of FY25," said Oleg Khaykin, VIAVI's President and Chief Executive Officer. Financial Overview: The tables below (in millions, except percentage, and per share data) provide comparisons of quarterly results to prior periods, including sequential quarterly and year-over-year changes. A full reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures included in the tables is contained in this release under the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures." First Quarter Ended September 28, 2024



GAAP

Results

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2025

FY 2024

FY 2024

Q/Q

Y/Y Net revenue $



238.2

$



252.0

$



247.9

(5.5)

%

(3.9)

% Gross margin 57.1

%

57.8

%

58.2

%

(70) bps

(110) bps Operating margin 4.8

%

(2.3)

%

6.5

%

710 bps

(170) bps Income (loss) from operations $





11.5

$





(5.7)

$





16.0

301.8

%

(28.1)

% Net (loss) income per share (0.01)

(0.10)

0.04

90.0

%

(125.0)

%



Non-GAAP

Results

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2025

FY 2024

FY 2024

Q/Q

Y/Y Gross margin 59.1

%

59.6

%

60.1

%

(50) bps

(100) bps Operating margin 10.0

%

10.9

%

12.4

%

(90) bps

(240) bps Income from operations $





23.9

$





27.5

$





30.8

(13.1)

%

(22.4)

% Earnings per share 0.06

0.08

0.09

(25.0)

%

(33.3)

%



Net

Revenue

by

Segment

Q1

Q4

Q1

Change

FY 2025

FY 2024

FY 2024

Q/Q

Y/Y Network Enablement $





141.6

$





158.5

$





150.0

(10.7)

%

(5.6)

% Service Enablement 17.8

23.7

20.4

(24.9)

%

(12.7)

% Optical Security and Performance Products 78.8

69.8

77.5

12.9

%

1.7

% Total $





238.2

$





252.0

$





247.9

(5.5)

%

(3.9)

%



Americas, Asia-Pacific and EMEA customers represented 37.2%, 36.1% and 26.7%, respectively, of total net revenue for the quarter ended September 28, 2024.

As of September 28, 2024, the Company held $497.9 million in total cash, short-term investments and short-term restricted cash.

As of September 28, 2024, the Company had $250 million aggregate principal amount of 1.625% Senior Convertible Notes and $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Senior Notes with a total net carrying value of $637.6 million. During the fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2024, the Company generated $13.5 million of cash flows from operations.

Business Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ending December 28, 2024, the Company expects net revenue to be between $255 million to $265 million and non-GAAP EPS to be between $0.09 to $0.11.

With respect to our expectations above, the Company has not reconciled GAAP net loss per share to non-GAAP

EPS in this press release because it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate estimate of certain reconciling items described in the "Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures" section below and the information is not available without unreasonable effort as a result of the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and/or amounts of certain items, including certain charges related to restructuring, acquisition, integration and related charges. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that may be confusing or misleading to investors.

Conference Call

The Company will discuss these results and other related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on October 31, 2024 in a live webcast, which will also be archived for replay on the Company's website at .

The Company will post supplementary slides outlining the Company's latest financial results on under the "Quarterly Results" section concurrently with this earnings press release. This press release is being furnished as a Current Report on Form

8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and will be available at .

About VIAVI Solutions

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for telecommunications, cloud, enterprises, first responders, military, aerospace and railway. VIAVI is also a leader in light management technologies for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, government and aerospace applications.

Learn more about VIAVI at . Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include any expectation, anticipation or guidance as to future financial performance, including future revenue, gross margin, operating expense, operating margin, profitability targets, cash flow and other financial metrics, as well as the impact and duration of certain trends and market position and conditions, including market stabilization and recovery. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, the Company's ability to predict future financial performance continues to be difficult due to, among other things: (a) continuing general limited visibility across many of our product lines; (b) quarter-over-quarter product mix fluctuations, which can materially impact profitability measures due to the broad gross margin ranges across our portfolio; (c) consolidations in our industry and customer base; (d) competitive pressures; (e) unforeseen changes or deceleration in the demand for current and new products, technologies, services, delays or unforeseen events in the roll-out of new industry platforms or evolving technology such as 3D sensing and customer purchasing delays due to macroeconomic conditions, tightening of expenditures or as they assess or transition to such new technologies and/or architectures, all of which limit near-term demand visibility, and could negatively impact potential revenue; (f) continued decline of average selling prices across our businesses; (g) notable seasonality and a significant level of in-quarter book-and-ship business; (h) various product and manufacturing transfers, site consolidations, product discontinuances and restructuring and workforce reduction plans, including anticipated cost savings associated with such plans; (i) challenges in execution of business strategy; (j) challenges integrating the businesses the Company has acquired and realizing all of the expected benefits and savings; (k) supply chain and materials constraints and the ability of our suppliers and contract manufacturers to meet production and delivery requirements to our forecasted demand; (l) potential disruptions or delays to our manufacturing and operations due to climate conditions and natural disasters in the regions where we operate, such as wildfires, drought conditions and related water shortages in Arizona, as well as wildfires in Northern California and related blackouts and power outages in that region; (m) the uncertain and ongoing impact to our supply chain of military conflicts, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and the expansion of conflict in the Middle East, including in Lebanon and with Iran, tariffs, sanctions and other trade measures imposed by domestic and foreign governments, adverse actions and escalating tensions with foreign governments, including China, and the possibility of escalation of "trade wars," cyber-attacks, and retaliatory measures; (n) the impact of infectious disease outbreaks, epidemics, and pandemics on our financial results, revenues, customer demand, business operations and manufacturing and on the business operations of our customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers; and (o) inherent uncertainty related to global markets, including inflationary pressures, recessions, tightening monetary policy and liquidity, and the effect of such markets on demand for our products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For more information on the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date thereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements. We have not filed our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024. As a result, all financial results described in this earnings release should be considered preliminary, and are subject to change to reflect any necessary adjustments or changes in accounting estimates, that are identified prior to the time we file the Form 10-Q.

Contact Information

Investors:

Vibhuti Nayar

408-404-6305

[email protected]

Press:

Amit Malhotra

202-341-8624

[email protected]

The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise specified.

-SELECTED PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL DATA -

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 Net revenue $







238.2

$







247.9 Cost of revenues 98.8

100.0 Amortization of acquired technologies 3.3

3.5 Gross profit 136.1

144.4 Operating expenses:





Research and development 49.4

49.9 Selling, general and administrative 74.1

77.2 Amortization of other intangibles 1.1

2.1 Restructuring and related benefits -

(0.8)

Total operating expenses 124.6

128.4 Income from operations 11.5

16.0 Interest and other income, net 3.2

10.2 Interest expense (7.5)

(7.8)

Income before income taxes 7.2

18.4 Provision for income taxes 9.0

8.6 Net (loss) income $









(1.8)

$









9.8







Net (loss) income per share:







Basic $







(0.01)

$









0.04

Diluted $







(0.01)

$









0.04









Shares used in per share calculations:







Basic 222.0

222.0

Diluted 222.0

224.2



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



September 28, 2024

June 29, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $











467.9

$











471.3 Short-term investments 25.2

19.9 Restricted cash 4.8

5.0 Accounts receivable, net 203.1

213.1 Inventories, net 93.2

96.5 Prepayments and other current assets 69.8

70.7 Total current assets 864.0

876.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 230.5

228.2 Goodwill, net 461.2

452.9 Intangibles, net 34.0

38.2 Deferred income taxes 86.1

82.5 Other non-current assets 61.8

58.0

Total assets $









1,737.6

$









1,736.3 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $













47.4

$













50.4 Accrued payroll and related expenses 44.4

48.2 Deferred revenue 63.7

65.7 Accrued expenses 23.8

25.3 Other current liabilities 53.5

57.5 Total current liabilities 232.8

247.1 Long-term debt 637.6

636.0 Other non-current liabilities 165.1

171.6

Total liabilities 1,035.5

1,054.7 Total stockholders' equity 702.1

681.6 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $









1,737.6

$









1,736.3



The preliminary financial statements are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. REPORTABLE SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended September 28, 2024

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service

Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $





141.6

$





17.8

$





159.4

$





78.8

$









-

$





238.2























Gross profit $





86.3

$





10.8

$





97.1

$





43.6

$







(4.6)

$





136.1 Gross margin 60.9

%

60.7

%

60.9

%

55.3

%





57.1

%























Operating (loss) income







$





(7.3)

$





31.2

$







(12.4)

$





11.5 Operating margin







(4.6)

%

39.6

%





4.8

%



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Network and Service Enablement

















Network

Enablement

Service Enablement

Network and

Service

Enablement

Optical Security

and Performance

Products

Other Items (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $





150.0

$





20.4

$





170.4

$





77.5

$









-

$





247.9























Gross profit $





94.6

$





13.7

$





108.3

$





40.7

$







(4.6)

$





144.4 Gross margin 63.1

%

67.2

%

63.6

%

52.5

%





58.2

%























Operating income







$







1.5

$





29.3

$







(14.8)

$





16.0 Operating margin







0.9

%

37.8

%





6.5

%



(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Measures from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Measures below for details of Other Items.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

Use of Non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

The Company provides non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA financial measures as supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance. The Company uses the measures disclosed in this release to evaluate the Company's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to its competitors. Specifically, management uses these items to further its own understanding of the Company's core operating performance, which the Company believes represent its performance in the ordinary, ongoing and customary course of its operations. Accordingly, management excludes from core operating performance items such as those relating to certain purchase price accounting adjustments, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, stock-based compensation, legal settlements, restructuring, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and certain investing and acquisition related expenses and other activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities.

The Company believes providing this additional information allows investors to see Company results through the eyes of management. The Company further believes that providing this information allows investors to better understand the Company's financial performance and, importantly, to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

The non-GAAP adjustments described in this release are excluded by the Company from its GAAP financial measures because the Company believes excluding these items enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operational performance. The non-GAAP adjustments are outlined below.

Cost of revenues, costs of research and development and costs of selling, general and administrative: The Company's GAAP presentation of gross margin and operating expenses may include (i) additional depreciation and amortization from changes in estimated useful life and the write-down of certain property, equipment and intangibles that have been identified for disposal but remained in use until the date of disposal, (ii) charges such as severance, benefits and outplacement costs related to restructuring plans, (iii) costs for facilities not required for ongoing operations, and costs related to the relocation of certain equipment from these facilities and/or contract manufacturer facilities, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) amortization expense related to acquired intangibles, (vi) changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and (vii) other charges unrelated to our core operating performance comprised mainly of acquisition related transaction costs, integration costs related to acquired entities, litigation and legal settlements and other costs and contingencies unrelated to current and future operations, including transformational initiatives such as the implementation of simplified automated processes, site consolidations, and reorganizations. The Company excludes these items in calculating non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Non-cash interest expense and other expense: The Company excludes certain investing expenses, including accretion of debt discount, and other non-cash activities that management believes are not reflective of such ordinary, ongoing and core operating activities, when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Income tax expense or benefit: The Company excludes certain non-cash tax expense or benefit items, such as the utilization of net operating losses where valuation allowances were released, intra-period tax allocation benefit and the tax effect for amortization of non-tax deductible intangible assets, when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS.

Interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other adjustments: The Company's EBITDA calculation primarily excludes interest income and other income (expense), interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other items that are not part of its core operating performance described above. The Company's adjusted EBITDA excludes items in addition to the items excluded from the EBITDA calculation, such as stock-based compensation, restructuring, gain or loss on sale of available for-sale investments, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities arising from prior acquisitions and other charges related to activities that are not part of its core operating performance described above. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is a helpful indicator of the Company's core operational cash flow.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, preferable to, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP net income is net income. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to non-GAAP EPS is net income per share. The Company believes these GAAP measures alone are not fully indicative of its core operating expenses and performance and that providing non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding the Company's overall performance.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) PRELIMINARY The following tables reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures:



Three Months Ended

September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin GAAP measures $

136.1

57.1

%

$

144.4

58.2

%

Stock-based compensation 1.2

0.5

%

1.2

0.5

%

Other charges (benefits) unrelated to core operating performance 0.1

0.1

%

(0.1)

-

%

Amortization of intangibles 3.3

1.4

%

3.5

1.4

% Total related to Cost of Revenue 4.6

2.0

%

4.6

1.9

% Non-GAAP measures $

140.7

59.1

%

$

149.0

60.1

%



Three Months Ended

September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin

Operating

Income

Operating

Margin GAAP measures $



11.5

4.8

%

$



16.0

6.5

%

Stock-based compensation 12.7

5.3

%

11.2

4.5

%

Change in fair value of contingent liability (3.5)

(1.5)

%

(1.4)

(0.6)

%

Acquisition and integration related charges 0.6

0.3

%

-

-

%

Other (benefits) charges unrelated to core operating performance (1) (0.5)

(0.2)

%

0.2

0.1

%

Amortization of intangibles 4.4

1.8

%

5.6

2.2

%

Restructuring and related charges -

-

%

(0.8)

(0.3)

%

Litigation settlement (1.3)

(0.5)

%

-

-

% Total related to Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses 12.4

5.2

%

14.8

5.9

% Non-GAAP measures 23.9

10.0

%

30.8

12.4

%



Three Months Ended

September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023

Net (Loss)

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS GAAP measures $



(1.8)

$

(0.01)

$



9.8

$



0.04 Items reconciling GAAP Net (Loss) Income and EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and EPS:















Stock-based compensation 12.7

0.06

11.2

0.05

Change in fair value of contingent liability (3.5)

(0.01)

(1.4)

-

Acquisition and integration related charges 0.6

-

-

-

Other (benefits) charges unrelated to core operating performance (1) (0.5)

-

0.2

-

Amortization of intangibles 4.4

0.02

5.6

0.02

Restructuring and related benefits -

-

(0.8)

-

Litigation settlement (1.3)

(0.01)

(7.3)

(0.03)

Non-cash interest expense and other expense 1.1

0.01

1.2

0.01

Provision for income taxes 0.7

-

1.0

-

Total related to Net (Loss) Income and EPS 14.2

0.07

9.7

0.05 Non-GAAP measures $



12.4

$



0.06

$



19.5

$



0.09 Shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP EPS



224.0





224.2



Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1)

Included in the three months ended September 28, 2024 is a gain of $0.9 million on the sale of assets previously classified as held for sale and other charges unrelated to core operating performance of $0.4 million.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in millions, unaudited) PRELIMINARY



Three Months Ended

September 28,

2024

September 30,

2023 GAAP Net (Loss) Income $









(1.8)

$









9.8 Interest and other income, net (1) (3.2)

(10.2) Interest expense 7.5

7.8 Provision for income taxes 9.0

8.6 Depreciation 9.7

9.8 Amortization 4.4

5.6 EBITDA 25.6

31.4 Restructuring and related benefits -

(0.8) Stock-based compensation 12.7

11.2 Change in fair value of contingent liability (3.5)

(1.4) Acquisition and integration related charges 0.6

- Other (benefits) charges unrelated to core operating performance (2) (1.9)

0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $









33.5

$









40.5



Note: Certain totals may not add due to rounding. (1) Includes favorable litigation settlement of $7.3 million recorded as a gain to Interest and other income, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

(2) Included in the three months ended September 28, 2024 is a gain on litigation settlement of $1.3 million, a gain on the sale of assets previously classified as held for sale of $0.9 million and other charges unrelated to core operating performance of $0.3 million.

The preliminary financial schedules are estimated based on our current information.

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

