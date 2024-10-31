Identitysource Addresses Emerging Hiring Risk: Identity Falsification And Proxy Interviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan Filby, CEO, AccuSourceHRPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new hiring risk is emerging for employers worldwide. Propelled by shifts in workplace norms favoring remote work and virtual recruiting practices, falsification of identity and use of a proxy in employment interviews and skills assessments is on the rise.While most commonly occurring in high-skill, high-compensation positions like those typically found in the tech industry, fraud can occur in almost any industry.New advancements in technology have created fast, cost-effective opportunities for employers to increase protection from candidate identity fraud and the use of interview proxies to gain an edge against competing candidates.AccuSourceHR's IdentitySourceTM validates live candidate identity during an employment interview or at any desired point in the hiring process. IdentitySource identity verification uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to extract data points from US state driver's licenses and ID cards, passports, and over 1000 government-issued identification documents commonly accepted in countries worldwide to aid in validating document authenticity.Candidates can complete the identity verification process in under a minute on any iOS or Android smartphone, tablet, or Wi-Fi enabled computer with a peripheral or integrated camera.Advanced AI-driven technology is used to validate the authenticity of identification documents presented by candidates, matching each data point against multiple trusted sources. Once the candidate's identification document is validated, IdentitySource matches the photo on the ID to the live image of the candidate, utilizing cutting-edge biometric face match and age progression software.Confirmation that the candidate is presenting a live image of themselves for ID document photo comparison is facilitated through a combination of NIST-Level 2 anti-spoofing liveness technologies.IdentitySource affords 95% accuracy in validating identity and detecting fraud. Employers gain peace of mind and protection by mitigating the risk of proxy interviews and reducing the potential of negligent hiring of an individual using a false identity to gain employment.“HR professionals are leaning into AI-driven solutions to maximize efficiency, ensure candidate quality, and improve overall workplace security states Dan Filby, CEO, AccuSourceHR.“A single bad hire can lead to catastrophic consequences in terms of overall workforce retention, legal liability, and brand reputation. IdentitySource engages cutting edge technology to aid employers in confirming candidates truly are who they say they are.”About AccuSourceHRAccuSourceHRTM is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization's human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehrFor more information on IdentitySource or additional AccuSourceHR employment screening services, please contact AccuSourceHR at ...

