Stardock Entertainment Welcomes Kevin Perry As New General Manager

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock Entertainment, a leading developer and publisher of innovative strategy and simulation games, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Perry as its new General Manager. In this key leadership role, Kevin will oversee the studio's strategic initiatives, game development processes, and operational growth.

Kevin Perry brings with him over two decades of experience in the and gaming sectors. His previous roles at Microsoft, where he served as Worldwide Mixed Reality Delivery Lead and Studio Manager, underscore his dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and gaming innovation. At Microsoft, Kevin was instrumental in the development and deployment of groundbreaking projects like HoloLens and mixed reality solutions. Kevin's decades of experience leading game development teams at Microsoft, EA, and THQ will be imperative in guiding Stardock into a bold new vision for the company's future.



"Stardock Entertainment is coming up on an intriguing point in its history," said Kevin Perry, general manager, Stardock Entertainment. "Stardock set the standard for quality strategy and simulation games in the Microsoft OS/2 era and continues to do so today with fantastic games like Sins of a Solar Empire II. I look forward to working with the talented team to build on that success. We have exciting plans ahead, and I'm eager to contribute to Stardock's legacy."

As General Manager, Kevin will work closely with the creative and technical teams at Stardock to drive forward the development of both current titles and future projects, including Galactic Civilizations IV, Sins of a Solar Empire II, as well as new titles built on its new CiderAI game engine.



"Kevin Perry is an incredibly valuable addition to the Stardock family," said Brad Wardell, CEO, Stardock Entertainment. "Kevin's track record of driving innovation, combined with his deep industry knowledge and leadership experience, makes him the perfect fit to guide Stardock into its next chapter."

Kevin's appointment reflects Stardock's commitment to expanding its leadership team with industry veterans as the company prepares for an ambitious slate of releases.

For more information, please visit

Contact

for all media inquiries.



About Stardock Entertainment

Stardock Entertainment is a premier developer and publisher of strategy, simulation, and RPG games. Known for its titles such as Galactic Civilizations, Ashes of the Singularity, Offworld Trading Company and Sins of a Solar Empire, Stardock is committed to creating games that deliver deep, strategic gameplay, compelling narratives, and cutting-edge technology.

