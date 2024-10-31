Rheinerden AG with new CEO

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Rheinerden AG (ISIN: LI1317196916) appointed Mr. Steven Keckeis as Managing Director with effect from November 1, 2024.
Mr. Michael Ewy has resigned from his position as board member and managing director.
