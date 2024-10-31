عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rheinerden AG With New CEO


10/31/2024 2:07:45 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: RheinErden AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Rheinerden AG with new CEO
31.10.2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Rheinerden AG (ISIN: LI1317196916) appointed Mr. Steven Keckeis as Managing Director with effect from November 1, 2024.
Mr. Michael Ewy has resigned from his position as board member and managing director.





31.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at 



























  
  




 
 
 
 
  Language:  
  English  
 
 
 
 
  Company:  
  RheinErden AG  
 
 
 
 
   
  Industriering 14  
 
 
 
 
   
  9491 Ruggell  
 
 
 
 
   
  Liechtenstein  
 
 
 
 
  E-mail:  
  ...  
 
 
 
 
  Internet:  
   
 
 
 
 
  ISIN:  
  LI1317196916  
 
 
 
 
  WKN:  
  A3EHT3  
 
 
 
 
  Listed:  
  Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf  
 
 
 
 
  EQS News ID:  
  2020427  
 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
   
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 		 
 
 
 
 
  End of News  
  EQS News Service

MENAFN31102024004691010666ID1108838926


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search