EQS-News: RheinErden AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Rheinerden AG with new CEO

31.10.2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Rheinerden AG (ISIN: LI1317196916) appointed Mr. Steven Keckeis as Managing Director with effect from November 1, 2024. Mr. Michael Ewy has resigned from his position as board member and managing director.

31.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: RheinErden AG Industriering 14 9491 Ruggell Liechtenstein E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LI1317196916 WKN: A3EHT3 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 2020427