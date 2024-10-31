Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Calidi's unique OV platforms are engineered to protect and amplify virus efficacy, enhancing tumor targeting and patient safety.

Calidi's lead programs, CLD-101, CLD-201, and CLD-400, are advancing through key development stages, with major milestones anticipated, including Phase 1b/2 enrollment for CLD-101 in Q1 2025 and Phase 1 trials for CLD-201 expected in 2H 2024.

The company targets a $13-15 billion U.S. across multiple high-need cancer types, including GBM, TNBC and lung cancer. Calidi's leadership team combines business, scientific and operational expertise, with a track record of successful exits and growth.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI)

is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering proprietary technology that empowers the immune system to combat cancer. Calidi's innovative, off-the-shelf cell-based platforms use allogeneic stem cells to deliver potent oncolytic viruses (“Ovs”) across multiple oncology indications, including high-grade glioma (brain cancers) and solid tumors. In addition, Calidi has presented a breakthrough systemic technology, RTNova, which utilizes an exteracellular enveloped virotherapy. RTNova is pre-clinical and has been extremely well-received by market analysts and large-cap biopharma – opening the door for potential collaboration.

These cell-based platforms are engineered to protect, amplify and enhance the efficacy of oncolytic viruses, resulting in improved patient safety and potentially advancing treatment outcomes for metastatic disease. By employing a dual approach that combines OV delivery with immune activation, Calidi's...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CLDI are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN