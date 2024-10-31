President Of Spanish Senate Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Madrid: President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Spain HE Pedro Manuel Rollan has met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Spain HE Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

