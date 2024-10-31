WB Engineers+Consultants Still Improving The Way Things Are Done After 25 Years In Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WB Engineers+Consultants , a leader in engineering and consulting services, proudly marks its 25th anniversary , celebrating a quarter-century of delivering quality projects and helping clients understand complex engineering scenarios to drive better business decisions. This anniversary highlights WB's achievements and its commitment to energy-efficient design and transforming clients' businesses. Their technology-driven practice has consistently set them apart from traditional engineering firms.

"I see this milestone as both a testament to the great people who work here and to our dedication to continually innovating the market," said CEO and founder David Bonifacic.

WB Engineers+Consultants was founded in 1999 after a cross-country road trip inspired an idea about business. The idea was that the market was missing an MEP company that could deliver quality, respond quickly and approach the design of engineering systems with a business mindset. They knew they could fill that gap. So, WB was founded.

"One of the most rewarding parts of the journey has been the people," said COO Mike Quigley. "I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best people in the business and seeing them grow their careers has been great pleasure and an honor".

WB Engineers+Consultants has grown to a 200-person team, spanning 12 offices nationwide. They have built a reputation as experts in building optimization, and designing electric vehicle infrastructure, critical facilities, and science and technology spaces. Throughout the years, this company has worked with over 1,500 clients including but not limited to Verizon, Meta, Emergent, Electrify America, NASA, and AstraZeneca. Their marketing team has also gained a reputation of excellence, having earned 15 awards from the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS).

While their client list, number of offices, and services have grown since 1999, how they do business hasn't changed much. They've stayed true to their entrepreneurial roots, relying on their core values of quality, extreme ownership and teamwork to build trusted advisor relationships.

Contact: Julie Pampuch, [email protected] , (646) 778-5644

SOURCE WB Engineers+Consultants

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED