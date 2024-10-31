New AI Recruitment Platform Set To Transform Hiring With Enhanced Efficiency And Reduced Bias

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Future or Cause for Concern?

New AI-Driven Recruitment Aims to Transform Hiring with Speed, Precision, and Inclusivity.

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A newly launched AI-powered recruitment platform Hikari , developed by former engineers from Meta, Amazon, Apple, and BP, is setting a new standard in hiring by significantly streamlining processes, reducing unconscious bias, and improving the speed of candidate screening by up to 85%.This innovative arrives as businesses look for efficient, fair hiring solutions that address some of the recruitment industry's core challenges.The platform leverages advanced AI technology to analyze candidate qualifications, experience, and career nuances, going beyond traditional keyword filtering to provide recruiters with a precise shortlist of top talent. This approach is designed to support more efficient hiring decisions, giving HR professionals the freedom to focus on strategic, higher-level recruitment while streamlining repetitive screening tasks.Ethically programmed to minimize unconscious bias, the AI-driven platform also enables more inclusive and diverse hiring practices. By supporting fair and balanced initial screenings, the platform helps companies attract a wider range of qualified candidates.Will Grady, CEO, on Transforming RecruitmentWill Grady, CEO of Hikari, underscores its potential impact on today's hiring landscape.“Recruitment has often been time-intensive and, despite best efforts, subject to unconscious biases. This platform addresses those challenges by helping companies prioritize both efficiency and inclusivity,” he says.“It provides HR professionals with the tools to focus on connecting with the right people, supported by data-driven insights that enhance fairness and objectivity in hiring.”Grady also emphasized that the platform is designed as an aid, enhancing the work of recruiters.“This technology offers a practical solution to common challenges faced by HR teams, and it enables a faster, fairer hiring process that's aligned with today's diversity goals.”Positive Industry ResponseEarly users have reported substantial improvements in response times from top candidates and noted the platform's effectiveness in supporting unbiased recruitment. Many see it as a significant step forward in modernizing the hiring process while preserving the human-centered elements crucial to strong recruitment practices.With Hikari, companies gain access to a robust tool designed to transform recruitment by blending efficiency, inclusivity, and accuracy, setting a new standard for AI-enhanced hiring.For further information or interview requests -Please contact

Alfie Brown

Alfie Brown

+447876586946 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.