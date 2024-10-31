IMERGEY Honours Outstanding Leaders With Its LUMINARIES 2024 AWARDS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors.
Congratulations to the 2024 LUMINAIRES APAC Awards winners. IMERGEY believes in recognizing leaders who drive progress across industries, and the Luminaries Awards are a vital engine in this mission.”
- Jackie Lee, Snr. Marketing Manager & Luminaries Awards Co-ChairSINGAPORE, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMERGEY, a leader in global brand consulting, returns with the second phase of its esteemed Luminaries Awards 2024. The IMERGEY LUMINARIES award is a distinguished recognition program that honours outstanding leadership and innovation across sectors. After shining light on exceptional leaders from the MENA region earlier this month, celebrating those who effectively use their professional platforms to amplify their vision and thought leadership leading to a culture of empowerment and embracing transformative change, IMERGEY is now announcing the leaders from the APAC region.
The Luminaries Awards are part of IMERGEY's ongoing mission to honour individuals who are creating lasting legacies through the power of professional platforms specifically on LinkedIn. Each honoree has tapped into their influential voice to spark meaningful conversations, sharing their experiences, knowledge, and corporate insights. These leaders have gone beyond their everyday roles to inspire and guide the next generation of professionals by sharing valuable industry news, personal stories, and professional development lessons. Their content has not only guided others but also has driven this community towards a transformational change leading to a more culturally empowered, inclusive, and collaborative professional network.
IMERGEY believes that exemplary leadership, which significantly contributes to the industry through expertise, vision, and principles, deserves to be celebrated. These leaders not only drive their industries forward but also raise the overall standards within their fields. At IMERGEY, we are committed to recognizing the pivotal role these leaders play in encouraging positive change and inspiring future generations.
HERE IS A COMPLETE LIST OF THE WINNERS (listed alphabetically)::
1. Agnes G.
L'Oréal
Vice President Talent Acquisition, SAPMENA
2. Angelia Chin-Sharpe
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Chief Executive Officer, Singapore and Head of Sales, Southeast Asia
3. Annie Mathew
Microsoft
Asia Sales Director, Developer Productivity
4. Casey Kwan
SAP
Vice President and Head of Enterprise Cloud, Southeast Asia
5. Deep Bhau
IBM
Managing Partner Indonesia, Vice President & Senior Partner
6. Dr. Mohammed Rahim
Standard Chartered Bank
Global Head of Data Management and Performance Analytics
7. Emily Ng
Oracle
Head of Fusion Cloud Applications
8. Fong Tuan CHEN, Chartered FCIPD
Maybank
Senior Executive Vice President, Human Capital
9. Guillaume Huet
Accenture
Director Financial Services
10. Hilde-Gunn Vestad
Dyson
Global Director, Social Compliance and Sustainable Supplychain
11. Matthias Blume
The Coca Cola Company
Vice President Marketing ASEAN and South Pacific
12. Mike Jittivanich
Google
Director of Marketing, Southeast Asia & South Asia Frontier
13. Prahlad Agarwal, CFA
Manulife
Head of Strategy
14. Sapna Saxena
The Coca Cola Company
Vice President People and Culture
15. Shereen Williams
Standard Chartered
Director People and Culture Technology & Innovation
16. Tammy Ryder
Coles Group
General Manager, People and Culture
17. Theng Kiat Goh
Prudential Assurance Company
Chief Customer Officer, Singapore
18. Tiffany Tang
Reckitt
Marketing Director of Malaysia & Singapore
19. Vivek Luthra
Accenture
Senior Managing Director, Australia, Data and AI Lead, APAC
20. Yenita Oktora
L'Oréal
Chief Human Resource Officer
Discover the leaders shaping the future of business, visit our Luminaries page to explore past winners, and stay tuned for the big reveal of this year's MENA and APAC winners.
Past IMERGEY Luminaries Winners
About IMERGEY
IMERGEY is a leader in executive communications, dedicated to helping top-level professionals and businesses craft compelling narratives that showcase their expertise and drive industry growth. With a team of seasoned consultants, IMERGEY offers solutions that help executives elevate their professional presence and foster long-term success in a competitive business landscape.
Why Executive Branding is Key to Leadership Success
Having a strong executive brand is crucial in establishing credibility, differentiating yourself from peers, and ultimately driving competitive business growth. By enhancing your executive presence, you can position yourself as a thought leader and inspire others within your organisation.
Ready to take the next step? Connect with IMERGEY today and claim your free 30-minute consultation for a personalised profile assessment to explore how to improve your profile and start building a brand that stands out.
Access the IMERGEY's Leadership Review Publication
Jacqueline Lee
IMERGEY
..
