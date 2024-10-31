Ampersand Capital Partners Named To Inc.'S 2024 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Ampersand Capital Partners has been named to Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors the private equity and venture capital firms with a proven track record for building strong partnerships with entrepreneurs. The list recognizes firms that remain

actively involved with the businesses in which they invest while earning the trust of the entrepreneurs they support.

"Our investment philosophy extends far beyond simply meeting capital needs; it focuses on forging relationships with founders. Being consistently recognized by Inc. as a founder-friendly investor underscores our steadfast commitment to collaborating with entrepreneurs to realize a shared vision for growth and innovation in healthcare and life sciences," said Herb

Hooper, Managing Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

"It has been a complicated few years for growth companies and the companies that fund them," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "So we are happy to share with our readers the best, latest guidance on which venture capital firms, private equity firms, and growth-capital lenders have the track record and reputation of being especially good partners to founders and CEOs."

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Investors list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

To see the complete list, go to:



The 2024 List of Founder-Friendly Investors was announced by Inc. on October 29, 2024, and the award is based upon information from the previous year. Ampersand Capital Partners ("Ampersand") paid Inc. a nonrefundable application fee to participate in Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors Listing, which all applicants were required to pay. Ampersand submitted stories of founder-led investments and value creation as part of the submission entry. Inc. compiled its list by directly surveying founders who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms and worked with lenders. Inc. then examined data on portfolio company growth during those partnerships. This award is not to be construed as indicative of future performance. To see the complete list of award recipients, go to: .



About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit

AmpersandCapital

or follow us on

LinkedIn .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Ampersand Capital Partners

