Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement


10/31/2024 1:02:16 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 224 shares during the period from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 744 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 24 October 2024 to 30 October 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 October 2024 2 110 34.46 34.60 34.30 72 711
25 October 2024 2 414 34.26 34.40 34.16 82 704
28 October 2024 900 34.19 34.26 34.10 30 771
29 October 2024 2 100 34.19 34.40 34.00 71 799
30 October 2024 2 700 33.63 33.94 33.34 90 801
Total 10 224 348 785


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
24 October 2024 1 544 34.64 34.90 34.50 53 484
25 October 2024 1 200 34.37 34.40 34.32 41 244
28 October 2024 1 800 34.48 34.60 34.44 62 064
29 October 2024 1 200 34.55 34.70 34.40 41 460
30 October 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 5 744 198 252

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 338 shares.

On 30 October 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 862 467 own shares, or 3.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p241031E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108838719


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

