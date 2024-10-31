Viridien: Viridien Announces The Departure Of Helen LEE BOUYGUES From The Board Of Directors And The Co-Optation Of Amélie OYARZABAL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris (France), October 31, 2024

Viridien announces the departure of Helen LEE BOUYGUES from the Board of Directors and the co-optation of Amélie OYARZABAL

Helen LEE BOUYGUES resigned from her position as Director, effective as of September 11, 2024, to fully dedicate herself to new responsibilities.

On October 31, 2024, upon recommendation of the Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee, the Board of Directors co-opted Amélie OYARZABAL as new independent Director for the remainder of Helen LEE BOUYGUES' term of office, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2027. The co-optation of Amélie OYARZABAL as Director will then be submitted for ratification at the 2025 General Meeting.

The Board also appointed Amélie OYARZABAL as member of the Audit & Risk Management Committee and of the New Businesses and M&A Committee. Sophie ZURQUIYAH, CEO and Director will serve as interim Chairman of the New Businesses and M&A Committee, until a successor is appointed.

Philippe SALLE, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Viridien said:“ We are delighted to welcome Amélie OYARZABAL to the Board of Directors of Viridien. Her extensive experience and accomplishments in finance will be highly valuable to our Company. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Helen LEE BOUYGUES for her commitment as a Director of the Company since 2018. Her insightful guidance has greatly contributed to the Group's transformation strategy.”

Biography of Amélie Oyarzabal:

Amélie Oyarzabal graduated from Sciences Po, Paris and from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

Amélie Oyarzabal has more than 25 years of financial advisory experience. Partner at Lazard Frères for 16 years, Amélie Oyarzabal also played leadership roles in launching Lazard's Beijing office and later in Chicago. In 2019, Amélie Oyarzabal joined Greenhill & Co., Inc. as a Managing Director to open the French office of Greenhill for which she is responsible.

