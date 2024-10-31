Elis closes the acquisition of Wasned in the Netherlands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elis closes the of Wasned in the Netherlands

Saint-Cloud, 31 October 2024 – Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Laundry Services B.V. ((( Wasned ))) in the Netherlands.

Wasned operates a modern located close to Utrecht (in the center of the country) and employs around 40 people. The group is mainly addressing clients in Hospitality. Following the acquisition of Moderna in February 2024, this new acquisition will enable to further strengthen Elis' in the buoyant Dutch Hospitality market. Furthermore, the current management team will remain in place and will contribute to pursuing the business development of Hospitality in the country.

In 2023, the revenue was c. €7m. The acquisition will be consolidated from 1 November 2024.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

