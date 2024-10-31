Florida State Senate Candidate Dr. Sylvain Doré Proposes Income-Based Subsidized Childcare To Support Florida Families.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Sylvain Doré

Dr. Sylvain Doré proposes income-based early subsidies in Florida, capping costs at $12-18/day to support families and promote child development.

- Dr. Sylvain DoréGAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the state with the tenth highest birth rate in the country, Florida is no stranger to the challenges faced by new parents. With the rising childcare costs and the lack of parental leave policies, many families need help to balance work and caring for their young children. In response to this pressing need, expressed by many couples while campaigning in Levy, Marion and Alachua Counties stated that they had to make hard decisions of who had to stay home. Dr. Sylvain Doré is proposing a subsidized daycare or early learning center in Florida for all children from 6 weeks to pre-k to not only support working parents but also promote healthy brain development and prevent post-partum depression.Post-partum depression, a pressing issue that affects 1 in 9 women, and 1 in 8 new mothers in the United States, is particularly prevalent in the black community , and the ones near or below the poverty line. This can be attributed to the stigma associated with mental health and the lack of support and resources available to new mothers, especially those who must return to work shortly after giving birth. By providing affordable daycare and early learning options, we can significantly reduce the risk of post-partum depression, thereby improving the well-being of our community.Brain development from zero to 6 years old is crucial and significantly impacts a child's future. By offering subsidized daycare and early learning programs, children can access quality education and stimulation during their crucial early years. This will not only benefit their cognitive and social development but also set them up for success in the future. Importantly, it will also alleviate the financial burden on families, providing them with much-needed relief and allowing them to invest in other areas such as healthcare and education.Before retiring as an brain doctor and professor for 13 years at the University of Florida, Doré was elected President of the Faculty Senate, Member of the non-partisan Florida Advisory Council of Faculty Senates of the State University System, and Member of the UF Board of Trustees. "We must prioritize our families and their needs. By offering affordable childcare solutions, we can support working parents and foster a stronger, healthier community." Doré said. Accordingly, through a bipartisan effort, Doré coordinated the ratification of the Baby Gator expansion, an Early Childhood Learning Facility and Service offered to all UF employees. He discovered that it is a great recruiting tool for all prospective professors, health professionals, grad students, and fellows, a model he intends to expand to the entire state - once elected as the State Senator for District 9.In conclusion, the establishment of subsidized daycare and early learning centers in Florida is not just about supporting working parents and preventing post-partum depression. It's about investing in the future of our state. By providing accessible and affordable childcare, we can ensure the well-being and success of our future generations. Doré urges government and community leaders to consider this proposal and work towards its implementation.(If you are struggling with mental health issues, call the SAMHSA National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), for a free and confidential 24/7 referral and information service, or call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.)Dr. Sylvain Doré, Democratic Nominee for State Senate, Dist. 9.

