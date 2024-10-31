The American Council Of The Blind's 2024 Audio Description Awards Gala To Be Broadcast On November 14
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces that the
2024 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala will air on November 14 at 7:30pm ET. Created in 2021 to recognize outstanding achievement in audio description in entertainment and educational media, the Awards Gala features celebrity guests, film clips, and a dozen awards. The broadcast of the show will include captions, audio description, ASL interpretation, and Spanish dubbing.
Join hosts Marilee Talkington and Alie B. Gorrie as they welcome guests from the arts, entertainment, and sports worlds to celebrate accessible films, series, video games, and more. Awards will be presented in categories such as Innovation, Popular Entertainment, Live Events, Spanish Media (USA), and International. The winners of the Audio Description People's Choice Awards will also be announced.
Special guests include:
Kathy Bates, award-winning actor
Rebecca Alexander, author and disability rights advocate
Molly Burke, digital creator, author, and advocate
Ross Minor, accessible gaming consultant
Roy Samuelson, author and AD producer and narrator
EJ Scott, actor and activist
Trischa Zorn-Hudson, Paralympics Hall of Famer
The Awards Gala will be available on multiple platforms:
ACB Media 1 (English) and ACB Media 8 (Spanish)
ACB's YouTube channel
ACB Community watch party on Zoom and Clubhouse
ADAwardsGala
Peacock , courtesy NBCUniversal (subscription required)
Visit
ADAwardsGala for more information.
About the American Council of the Blind
The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. For more than 60 years, ACB has been a leader in national, state, local, and international advocacy efforts. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit
.
SOURCE American Council of the Blind
