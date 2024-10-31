(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butter Blocks Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Sales Channel, Application, Product Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Butter Blocks Market was valued at USD 33.26 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2030.

The Butter Blocks Market is witnessing substantial growth, largely fueled by the expansion of the global bakery and confectionery sectors, as well as the rising demand for natural and organic ingredients. Butter blocks are preferred in commercial and professional kitchens due to their high-fat content and ease of use in large-scale baking and cooking operations. The trend of home baking, which gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, has also driven demand for butter blocks among consumers who bake at home.

The increasing consumer preference for premium, natural, and organic products is a key driver of market growth. Butter blocks made from organic and grass-fed butter are in high demand, particularly in regions like North America and Europe, where consumers are more health-conscious and willing to pay a premium for higher-quality ingredients. The growing popularity of artisanal and gourmet baking has also boosted demand for butter blocks, as bakers seek high-quality butter for their products.

Furthermore, the foodservice industry, including restaurants, cafes, and bakeries, plays a significant role in driving the butter blocks market. Butter is a staple ingredient in many baked goods, pastries, and desserts, making it indispensable for foodservice professionals. As the food industry continues to grow, particularly in emerging markets, the demand for butter blocks is expected to rise.

Segment Insights

In terms of application, the foodservice sector holds the dominant share in the Butter Blocks Market, accounting for approximately 60% of the market in 2023. This is primarily driven by the high demand from bakeries, restaurants, and hotels for large quantities of butter used in various dishes, pastries, and desserts. Additionally, the retail segment is witnessing significant growth, fueled by the rising trend of home baking and the growing availability of butter blocks in supermarkets and online channels.

Geographical Insights

The Europe region dominates the Butter Blocks Market, with countries like France, Germany, and Denmark leading in production and consumption. Europe's rich culinary tradition, particularly in baking and patisserie, has driven the demand for butter blocks. Additionally, the Americas follow closely, with the U.S. being a key market due to the rising trend of artisanal and specialty baking. In both regions, the preference for organic and premium butter varieties has also fuelled market growth.

Key companies in the Global Butter Blocks Market include:



FrieslandCampina

Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd.

Kerry Group

Dean Foods

Arla Foods amba

Lactalis Group

Grassland Dairy Products, Inc.

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Danone S.A. Onterra Co-operative Group Limited

Market Segmentation

By Sales Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Other Sales Channels

By Application:



Spreading

Flavoring

Cooking Baking

By Product Type:



Unsalted Salted

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900