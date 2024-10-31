ENSER Corporation Honors 2024 Arnone Scholarship Recipient And Fosters Future Engineering Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured: Deborah Arnone, Mario Cortez-Pacheco Arnone Scholarship Recipient, Marco Arnone ENSER President

ENSER marks the Arnone Scholarship's third anniversary by honoring Mario Cortez-Pacheco, a Mechanical Engineering student dedicated to making an impact.

- Mario Cortez-PachecoPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ENSER Corporation, a leading name in engineering solutions, proudly commemorates the second anniversary of the Arnone Foundation Scholarship by honoring this year's recipient, Mario Cortez-Pacheco. Established in memory of Robert Arnone, ENSER's former President, the Arnone Foundation Scholarship supports Mechanical Engineering students at Temple University College of Engineering who, like the Arnone family, have shown resilience in overcoming life challenges.“The Arnone Foundation Scholarship was founded to honor my brother Robert and to give students who face hardships similar to those our family endured a chance to pursue their educational dreams,” said Marco Arnone, President of ENSER Corporation.This year's recipient, Mario Cortez-Pacheco, is a third-year Mechanical Engineering student and the first in his family to attend college. Aiming to create a meaningful impact in public transportation and infrastructure, Mario has shown steadfast dedication to his studies. Reflecting on his gratitude, Mario expressed to ENSER's President, Marco Arnone,“This scholarship provides me with the strength and motivation to continue my academic journey to the best of my abilities.”To further encourage his curiosity and drive, ENSER Corporation will host Mario for a behind-the-scenes tour of their facility, allowing him to gain insight into the engineering processes that power innovation.“At ENSER, we're committed to encouraging the curious minds of the future, showing them what we do in our efforts to foster the future of engineering excellence,” shared Marco Arnone.“What I love the most is the opportunity to tour client facilities and experience their production process, and we're excited to offer Mario a closer look at our work in hopes of inspiring his journey.”The Arnone Foundation Scholarship has roots that run deep in the Arnone family's legacy at Temple University, beginning with Mario Arnone, who graduated in 1961 with a BSME, and followed by successive generations, including Marco, who graduated in 1988, and most recently, Mario's grandson, Nicholas, in 2021. This multi-generational commitment highlights the family's dedication to Mechanical Engineering and reinforces ENSER's continued investment in future engineers.The Fall Scholarship Celebration, hosted by Temple University's College of Engineering, brought together student scholars, donors, and esteemed alumni, creating a vibrant platform for recognizing the achievements of scholarship recipients. In a room filled with shared aspirations and support, Mario Cortez-Pacheco's journey resonated with ENSER's mission to empower future engineers through education.Reflecting on the second anniversary, ENSER Corporation extends heartfelt congratulations to Mario and thanks the generous donors who make such opportunities possible. The Arnone Foundation Scholarship serves as a testament to Robert Arnone's legacy, supporting students who demonstrate resilience and ambition as they pave their way in Mechanical Engineering.

