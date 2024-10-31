Imagesource Unveils AI Empowerment Blueprint To Drive Next-Level Business Process Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, the of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, today announced its new six-step framework designed to help customer-partners design a customized AI Empowerment Blueprint-guiding organizations to realize the benefits of AI for advancing their business process innovation goals.

"AI adoption is a priority across industries, yet organizations struggle to move beyond AI applications that enhance personal productivity. Delivering in-budget proof of concepts and solutions that can scale throughout an enterprise is part of our proven methodology," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource, Inc. "Our six-step AI framework delivers a tailored blueprint for seamless AI implementation, addressing our customer-partners' unique challenges and maximizing the return on their investments."

The Six-Step AI Framework includes:

AI Education-Empowering organizations to create the AI expertise they need from withinAI Exploration-Matching AI capabilities with measurable outcomes and priority use casesDesign & Decide-A customized AI blueprint withtimeframes, success criteria, and detailed POC plansBuild &Asses-Create, test, and measure a POC with a clear go/no go decision criteriaScale & Deploy-Continuous monitoring, testing, and optimization of AI models for scalable impactEvaluate Success-Measurable successKPIs and return on investment for your organization

This structured approach provides a comprehensive pathway for implementing actionable AI solutions effectively, enabling enterprises to achieve faster, more

secure, and organizationally relevant results with reduced risks.

ImageSource's approach helps businesses harness AI's potential without compromising operational continuity. "With our six-step framework, we've created a simplified yet powerful guide that supports each customer-partner's journey into AI, from inception to optimization," added Terry

Sutherland, "Our goal is to guide organizations in transforming their content into knowledge, knowledge into business insights, and, most importantly, into solutions that generate value."

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit

, or call (360) 943-9273.

