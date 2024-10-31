Metakosmos Leads The Charge In Space Technology With Kernel360™ Spacesuit Telemetry Software

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Metakosmos introduces Kernel360TM, an innovative spacesuit telemetry software enhancing astronaut training and mission management. With real-time data analytics, Kernel360TM offers versatile solutions across land, sea, air, and space, revolutionizing human spaceflight operations globally.





SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metakosmos , an emerging leader in space technology, introduces the Kernel360TM, a groundbreaking spacesuit telemetry software integrated into its flagship Kosmosuit® platform. This innovative solution enhances astronaut training, provides unparalleled real-time data analytics, and supports critical missions in extreme environments. Kernel360, the backbone for efficient mission management, bolsters the Kosmosuit platform, already known for its adaptability.

Metakosmos designed Kernel360TM to provide real-time performance diagnostics, enabling astronauts and operators to collect, analyze, and act on crucial data during training sessions and live missions.

This software goes beyond traditional telemetry systems by incorporating predictive analytics. It helps anticipate and suit maintenance needs and optimize mission logistics. It adapts to various mission environments as a modular system, making it essential for space travel and operations in terrestrial, underwater, and atmospheric conditions.

"We are proud to announce Kernel360TM, a tool that redefines spaceflight telemetry and astronaut training," said Kiriti Rambhatla, CEO of Metakosmos. "Our mission is to push the boundaries of what is possible in space technology. With Kernel360, we are making space more accessible and cost-effective while delivering advanced solutions to enhance safety and mission success."

Kosmosuit® Kernel360TM Wins 2024 Australian Good Design Award

At the 2024 Australian Good Design Awards, the Kosmosuit® Kernel360TM won a prestigious Good Design Award in the Engineering Design category. Competing against various industry leaders, it highlights the company's inventive perspective on astronaut performance intelligence and mission planning.

The award recognizes the company's exceptional contribution to space engineering, which focuses mainly on user-centric design and adaptability to extreme conditions.

The jury praised the software for its potential to lower the barriers to human spaceflight, noting that "The Kosmosuit Kernel360 represents a significant advancement in astronaut training and performance intelligence.”

“This state-of-the-art software can be adapted for operators across land, sea, and air, making it an essential tool for extreme condition training," the jury added.

Meeting the Growing Demand in Space Technology

With Kernel360TM, the company meets the rising demand for advanced telemetry systems. These systems are becoming increasingly critical as space agencies and private companies push for more extended, complex missions. Metakosmos's telemetry software beta tests with multiple institutions, including private companies, medical institutions, and research organizations.

The software's ability to provide high-fidelity data in real time helps organizations improve operational efficiency and make data-driven decisions. This guarantees mission success across various sectors beyond space, including deep-sea exploration and aviation.

"At Metakosmos, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of space technology while reducing costs for our clients," Kiriti Rambhatla added. "We believe Kernel360TM will play a pivotal role in space exploration and any industry that operates in extreme environments. Our goal is to make this technology as widely accessible as possible."

Expansion Plans

Metakosmos is poised for rapid growth, having secured government grants (Australian Space Agency) and a $2 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate the development of its products and capabilities. The company aims to expand globally and is pursuing partnerships with leading space agencies and private companies. This funding and expansion strategy positions Metakosmos as a significant player in the space technology industry.

About Metakosmos

Metakosmos is an Australian-based space technology company dedicated to advancing human spaceflight by designing and engineering next-generation spacesuits. The company's flagship product, the Kosmosuit®, is a modular platform designed to operate in space and extreme environments on Earth. Metakosmos's telemetry software, Kernel360TM, provides high-fidelity data and real-time performance monitoring, helping operators improve efficiency and safety across missions.

