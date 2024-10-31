(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding to Drive Innovation in Digital Surgical Pathways, Now Poised for Strategic U.S. Expansion with Opportunities for Collaboration









LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definition , a UK-based, clinician-led HealthTech innovator, has secured £5.75 million ($7.5 million USD) in pre-seed funding for surgical care with cutting-edge predictive AI. This funding will further fuel the enhancement of its platform, designed to seamlessly integrate into healthcare systems, transforming surgical workflows. By delivering personalized, data-driven care, Definition Health's platform improves surgical efficiency, reduces complications, and optimizes outcomes for patients, hospitals, and insurers-positioning the company as the leader in value-based care.

“Medicine does not stand still, nor should it. In my opinion, Definition Health is quite literally a glimpse into the future,” says Dr. David Redfern , CEO of David Redfern Surgery , Orthopedic Surgeon, and Definition Health Angel Investor. “Not only do Definition Health systems already improve patient safety in the hospital environment but they offer perhaps one of the Holy Grails of medicine - The opportunity to tailor treatments to specific patient attributes. To link a whole host of parameters to outcomes and understand how to improve those outcomes.”

Co-founded by Dr. Sandeep Chauhan , an internationally renowned practicing orthopedic surgeon with over two decades of clinical experience, and Dr. Rosie Scott , an NHS Clinical Entrepreneur and celebrated radiologist, Definition Health was born from a vision to modernize surgical care by addressing the inefficiencies that burden both clinicians and patients. “We saw firsthand how fragmented the surgical care process was, leading to delays, cancellations, and complications,” said Dr. Chauhan. “Our platform streamlines the entire surgical journey, surfacing actionable patient data to clinicians, enabling them to intervene earlier and make more informed decisions, resulting in better outcomes for patients.”

U.S. hospitals face increasing pressure to maximize revenue from elective surgeries, a critical income stream that accounts for 48% of hospital gross revenue. With 40% of U.S. hospitals operating at a loss , current solutions are failing to address both financial and clinical inefficiencies. Definition Health combats this by drawing on proprietary data from over 400,000 surgeries to build predictive models that optimize care and mitigate surgical risk. With U.S. healthcare under pressure from staffing shortages, rising costs, and growing surgical demands, Definition Health's platform integrates predictive analytics and machine learning into clinical workflows to optimize pre-op planning, reduce complications, and accelerate recovery.

Their platform has already saved the NHS the equivalent of $2.6 million per 40,000 patients by reducing surgical cancellations, and Definition Health is eager to replicate this success in the U.S., where outpatient surgeries are growing exponentially. As a participant in the UK-Florida Life Sciences Trade Corridor , the company is well-positioned to connect with key players in Florida's healthcare market, including leading hospitals and healthcare systems, making it an ideal partner for U.S. institutions looking to improve efficiency and patient outcomes.

"As a former NHS Hospital CEO with over two decades of experience, I immediately recognised the transformative potential of Definition Health. Sandeep and Rosie's vision for revolutionizing end-to-end surgical pathways is not just innovative - it's essential for the future of healthcare. Their solution is a game-changer, offering tangible benefits for both patients and front-line staff. The evaluation results are not just impressive; they're indicative of a significant leap forward in healthcare delivery. I am truly excited to see the contribution Definition Health will make to healthcare, not only in the UK and US but on a global scale. This is the kind of innovation that investors and healthcare systems should be paying close attention to." - Dame Jackie Daniel , former CEO of NHS Newcastle Hospitals , Healthcare Advisor to Definition Health, and Global Luminary for Accenture

As Definition Health scales, the company is focused on expanding into key U.S. markets, starting with Florida, where the demand for surgical innovation is growing rapidly. With the success of their pre-seed round, Definition Health has opened a Series A funding round to support this growth and foster strategic partnerships in the U.S. By combining AI-powered predictive analytics with seamless clinical integration, Definition Health is transforming surgical care and providing a comprehensive solution to the challenges facing hospitals globally. The company's success in the NHS, the largest single-payer system in the world, demonstrates its capacity to deliver value-based care at scale.

About Definition Health

Definition Health is a clinician-led HealthTech company transforming surgical care through advanced predictive AI technology. By streamlining the entire surgical journey, from pre-op to recovery, its AI-powered platform improves patient outcomes, enhances clinical workflows, and reduces costs for hospitals and insurers. With proven success in the NHS, Definition Health is poised to expand globally, delivering value-based care solutions that address the critical challenges facing modern healthcare systems.

Contact:

Sandeep Chauhan, CEO

...

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Definition Health. This press release includes forward-looking statements about Definition Health's future plans and growth, subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Definition Health assumes no obligation to update these statements. This release is for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at