RCRHUB Releases Oct. RCM Connections, Featuring Michele Bear, Executive Director Of Revenue Integrity At Baptist Health

This month's edition honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an impactful story and insights from a leading organization in RCM.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RCR|HUB , the premier online for Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) professionals, is pleased to announce the release of its October issue of RCM Connections . This month's edition honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an impactful story and insights from a leading organization in RCM.

Highlights of the October Edition:

Exclusive Interview with Michele Bear, DBA, MBA, CHRI, CRCR, CHC, CPC

Michele Bear, Executive Director of Revenue Integrity at Baptist Health, shares her inspiring journey as a triple-negative breast cancer survivor. From her diagnosis through the challenges of treatment, Bear provides a candid look into her experience. She also discusses her leadership initiatives and team-building programs implemented at Baptist Health, which continues to empower revenue cycle teams across the organization.

Introducing Tracy Vasaturo, RCR|HUB's New VP of Sales

This issue introduces RCR|HUB's new Vice President of Sales, Tracy Vasaturo. With a strategic vision for expanding RCR|HUB's network, Vasaturo aims to strengthen partnerships and elevate connections within the healthcare RCM community.

Breast Cancer Awareness Special Report

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this edition features exclusive data from Definitive Healthcare, highlighting the top 20 hospitals with the highest breast cancer diagnosis rates. This special report provides valuable insights into the healthcare institutions at the forefront of breast cancer care.

Editor-in-Chief Jena Eggert commented on the release:

“October is always a meaningful month for us as we bring attention to both Breast Cancer Awareness and the exceptional leaders within our RCM CommUnity. Michele Bear's story of resilience and Tracy Vasaturo's debut in the RCR|HUB family bring a unique personal touch to this issue. We are thrilled to share their journeys with our readers.”

The October edition of RCM Connections is now available online at



