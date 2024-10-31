Bell Integration Announces Partnership With Starburst To Scale And Secure AI Workloads And Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bell Integration and Starburst partnership will allow companies to enhance data-driven decision-making processes and scale and secure AI workloads and analytics

- Jerôme BouffardLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bell Integration 's expertise in IT infrastructure, combined with Starburst 's advanced analytics capabilities, will offer a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to enhance their data-driven decision-making. Bell Integration ensures optimized and secure IT environments, while Starburst empowers enterprises to democratize data at scale, optimizing performance through the modernization and federation of data stacks.As the data landscape grows increasingly complex, businesses face diverse data sources, legacy systems, cloud-native applications, and security challenges across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. Through our partnership with Starburst, the Open Hybrid Lakehouse, we now offer customers a fully integrated platform to securely access and analyze data wherever it resides.“We want to avoid data teams spending time on data discovery, pipeline building, and costly data movement. Fast access to all increasingly disparate data, especially for AI and analytics, is key to the retrieval of enterprise data assets” explained Alison Hodivala, AI Portfolio Management Director, Bell IntegrationStarburst is equally enthusiastic. "We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Bell Integration. Bell has a proven track record in helping organizations accelerate their AI journeys. Together, we offer a comprehensive Data & AI approach that brings added value to customers across EMEA. We are confident this partnership will further accelerate time-to-value for our clients," said Jerôme Bouffard, Regional Vice President, Partnerships and Alliances for Starburst.Starburst is transforming the analytics landscape by liberating customers from vendor lock-in, enabling them to perform data warehousing analytics without relying on traditional data warehouses."In much the same way Apple democratized computing, Starburst is democratizing data analytics. We're turning the data warehousing model on its head with parallel computing and high-speed networks, rendering storage-centric thinking obsolete. With Starburst, customers are free to choose where their data resides-ETL becomes optional, and all their data is at their fingertips," Bouffard added.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1996, Bell Integration is an IT Services & Consulting business, specialising in Cloud and Data Centre Migration, and in AI Solutions. 300+ AI specialists joined the company in 2024.Head-quartered in the UK and employing over 1000 people across the globe, Bell's market-leading technology consultation and managed services enable organisations to transform their IT capabilities and elevate their business productivity and cost efficiency.We are trusted by many global Fin-techs, Telco's, and government and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.Media contactDaniel Feasey | ... | +44 7500 953823Follow us on LinkedIn and X and on InstagramAbout StarburstStarburst, the Open Hybrid Lakehouse, is the leading end-to-end data platform to securely access, analyze, and share data for analytics and AI across hybrid, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments. As the leaders in Trino, a modern open-source SQL engine, Starburst empowers the most data-intensive and security-conscious organizations like Comcast, Halliburton, Vectra, EMIS Health, and 7 of the top 10 global banks to democratize data access, enhance analytics performance, and improve architecture optionality. With the Open Hybrid Lakehouse from Starburst, enterprises globally can easily discover and use all their data to power AI and other business-critical applications like anti-money laundering and fraud analytics, next best products, customer 360, log analytics, and ESG reporting.Media contactKatia Bore | ... | +33 6 14 64 57 45

