USANA Kids Eat Launches 5Th Annual Holiday Food Bag Program To Combat Child Hunger In School Holidays

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Nov. 1, USANA Kids Eat will kick off its fifth annual Holiday Food Bag Program, a vital initiative that provides a two-week of nutritious food for children during December's holiday school break. As the festive season approaches, the program stands as a beacon of hope and sustenance for many Utah kids in need.Beginning Nov. 1, the community is invited to sign up at usanakidseat, opening the door for individuals to make a meaningful difference. The do-it-yourself project includes both donation and service elements. Participants shop for the food, assemble the bags on their own, and deliver the bags. Because of its flexible nature, this is a great hands-on service project for all ages, families, corporate groups and churches.“Our mission is to ensure no child goes hungry during this festive season,” said Michelle Benedict, Global Programs Director at USANA Foundation.“This initiative reflects USANA's commitment to community welfare and the belief that every child deserves nourishment, especially during the holidays.”The impact of the USANA Holiday Food Bag Program resonates throughout local communities from Ogden to Payson making a significant difference in the lives of children and their families. Last year, the program successfully distributed over 4,300 food bags, a testament to the generosity and compassion of those involved.Each bag, costing between $20 to $30, ensures that Utah kids can enjoy the holidays without the overshadowing worry of their next meal. The program not only addresses hunger but also supports the emotional well-being of children, allowing them to experience the holiday season with joy and peace.“As we know, food fuels kids' minds and bodies. It takes the stress off of the child to fend for food, and it allows a kid to be a kid,” said Benedict.“We want kids to know we are there for them and give them hope to face their challenges. We are incredibly grateful for our sponsors, donors, and families whose generosity makes this possible. Together, we provide essential nutrition and hope-two ingredients no child should be without.”The online sign-up at usanakidseat is available from Nov. 1-Dec 6. Monetary donations are also welcomed through its secure platform. Each contribution, whether time or resources, plays a critical role in helping to ensure no kid in Utah goes hungry.# # #About USANA Kids EatEstablished in 2019, the USANA® Foundation acquired KidsEat!Utah to form USANA® Kids Eat. Providing backpacks filled with food for at-risk youth to schools and organizations in the Wasatch Front, the Foundation is able to provide the best global reach, with a strong local impact. With one in 10 Utah children facing insufficient or no food every day, the non-profit organization delivers 9,443 meals weekly, bringing hope to kids and families along the Wasatch Front.#foodinsecurity #fightinghunger #utahchildren #givingback #holidayseason2022 #helpothers @usanakidseatVISUALS:Media Contact:

