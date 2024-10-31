Logicgate Named Winner Of The Coveted Top Infosec Innovator Awards For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Global, market-leading SaaS company recognized as Next Gen Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) winner in 12th Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards

- Matt Kunkel

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LogicGate , the holistic GRC experts delivering leading GRC solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders, is proud to announce the company has been named Top Infosec Innovator 2024's Next Gen Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) winner for from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

“It's an honor to be acknowledged as the best global GRC solution within the Top InfoSec Innovators awards by Cyber Defense Magazine. We pride ourselves in driving innovation in the market and helping our customer combat the ever-evolving cyber security landscape,” said Matt Kunkel, Co-Founder and CEO of LogicGate.“Cyber criminals are becoming smarter and more agile, and it's because of dynamic tools such as Risk Cloud that companies can successfully mitigate and thwart cybersecurity threats.”

LogicGate provides a unique approach to holistic GRC through our centralized platform that seamlessly integrates with leading technologies and external solutions to facilitate easy information collection and analysis, providing a comprehensive view for accurate reporting and measurement of an organization's risk posture. From cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, operational resiliency, and everything in between, customers are equipped with purpose-built solutions to tackle big problems, be predictive and preventative to reduce risk footprint, and ultimately make strategic risk-based decisions.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. LogicGate is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here:

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about our solutions by visiting and/or join us on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Jade Trombetta

LogicGate

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.