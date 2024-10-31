Ifeel Selects Transperfect Life Sciences For Digital Health Translation Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Localization & Voiceover Solutions Enable Global Expansion of Workplace Mental Resources

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Life Sciences , the leading provider of content solutions and AI technologies to support global clinical trials and product development worldwide, today announced that ifeel has selected its comprehensive localization services in support of its global growth strategy.

Founded in Spain in 2017, ifeel provides services to help companies improve mental health in the workplace. With a team of over 600 licensed therapists that can support clients in 25 languages, ifeel offers comprehensive, reliable, and tailored mental health care to help employees reach their personal and professional goals.

ifeel's work with TransPerfect Life Sciences began with Italian localization of its app and web experiences for users and therapists. Due to the success of this engagement, ifeel expanded its work with TransPerfect to include media localization, voiceover audio for mental health modules, content workflow guidance, and translation management consulting. ifeel is now working with TransPerfect Life Sciences to widen its reach through German localization, with a roadmap for ongoing expansion into more languages across more technology experiences.

“We wanted to add a new language to our platform in order to provide our users with a better experience and expand our market reach,” said Gabriele Murrone, ifeel's Co-founder and CPO.“TransPerfect took care of the entire process. We were particularly happy with how the team was attentive to our input and feedbacks and went the extra mile to create very high-quality deliverables.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated,“ifeel's success in international expansion is a shining example for other companies to follow. We're honored to be part of the team.”

About ifeel

ifeel is an employee well-being platform that provides a holistic mental health solution for companies around the globe. With the goal of“humanizing growth,” ifeel supports human resources departments in advocating for mental health at work, which in turn prevents burnout and helps boost employee motivation and retain talent. A team of over 600 psychologists is available 24/7 to assist with services ranging from 1:1 therapy sessions to personalized clinical tools.

Learn more at .

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, devices, and therapeutics designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include digital health, clinical trial translation, and language services, management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, and call center support. With offices in over 140 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to simplify your path from lab to launch by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement.

For more information, please visit our website at .

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

...