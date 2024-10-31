Elektrobit Continues Acceleration Toward Safe And Secure Software-Defined Mobility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EB corbos Hypervisor receives safety certification, marking significant milestone on path to making open-source software usable in safety-critical applications.

ERLANGEN, Germany, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit

today announced that EB corbos Hypervisor

has received certification by independent auditor TÜV SÜD in accordance with safety standard ISO 26262 ASIL B as a Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). The certification of EB corbos Hypervisor-an essential component of the recent breakthrough EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications -brings the automotive industry one step closer to utilizing open-source operating systems throughout the entire software-defined vehicle (SDV), including safety-related applications.

EB corbos Hypervisor hosts the safety monitor modules forming the essence of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications. TÜV NORD's positive technical assessment based on the two safety standards ISO 26262 ASIL B and IEC 61508 SIL 2 earlier this year cleared the way forward toward full certification of the open-source operating system solution. Certification of EB corbos Hypervisor by TÜV SÜD based on ISO 26262 ASIL B brings the industry another step closer to the goal of faster, more cost-effective, more secure and less complex software development and maintenance for future mobility.

"This latest certification marks an important achievement on the pathway to full safety compliance of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications to global automotive safety standards," said Mike Robertson, chief product officer and managing director at Elektrobit. "We're excited to continue driving the mobility industry forward toward true software-defined mobility by empowering the development of safe and secure vehicles."

EB corbos Hypervisor is a microkernel-based operating system with virtualization support. Its foundation is a variant of the open-source L4Re Operating System Framework maintained by Kernkonzept

GmbH, which received a security certification up to GERMAN GEHEIM from Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) in 2024. EB corbos Hypervisor

was certified on a powerful Armv8-A architecture.

"By using the L4Re Operating System Framework with its virtualization solutions as the technological foundation, Elektrobit builds on an independent hypervisor solution, providing their customers with great flexibility," said Dr.-Ing. Adam Lackorzynski, founder and CTO of Kernkonzept. "We are proud of our partnership with Elektrobit and the safety certification we have achieved together in this collaboration."

A long-time proponent of open-source software, Elektrobit is contributing source code back to the community while developing the safety-certified EB corbos Hypervisor. Learn more about EB corbos Hypervisor here:



