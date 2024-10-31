Maharashtra Polls: SS-UBT Seeks Action Against MNS For 'MCC Violation' In Mahim

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SS-UBT) on Thursday dashed off a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) regarding the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by MNS by celebrating the "Deepotsav" in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park area here during the ongoing Diwali festival.

SS-UBT said that the entire expenses incurred on Deepotsav should be included in the election expenditure of MNS nominee from Mahim constituency, Amit Thackeray, who is the son of party chief Raj Thackeray.

MNS has been celebrating Deepotsav every year, but Shiv Sena has objected to it this year as the MCC is in place due to the Assembly elections slated for November 20.

SS-UBT Deputy Secretary Sachin Parasnaik said: "The model code of conduct is applicable in the entire state. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, however, has given its consent to MNS to celebrate Deepotsav at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, which is under the civic body's jurisdiction. The MNS has displayed the party banners and installed gates and put up lanterns in the area. This is a clear violation of the MCC."

Further, Parasnaik said that at the time of the inauguration of Deepotsav, MNS candidate Amit Thackeray was present.

"The expenses of Deepotsav should be included in the election expenses of MNS candidate from Mahim assembly seat, Amit Thackeray, as per the stipulated rules," he added.

Parasnaik also said that the Election Commission of India should initiate strict action against the concerned officials for "illegally" allowing party campaigning in public spaces.

Shiv Sena-UBT has nominated Mahesh Sawant from the Mahim constituency where, apart from Amit Thackeray, the Shiv Sena nominee and the sitting legislator Sada Sarvankar are in the electoral race.

The Shiv Sena-UBT's timing to approach the poll panel also came at a time when the BJP, and Shiv Sena supremo and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have taken a stand to extend the MahaYuti's support to Amit Thackeray in the Mahim constituency.

However, Shiv Sena nominee Sada Sarvankar has been so far reluctant to withdraw his nomination. Sarvankar on Wednesday urged Raj Thackeray "not to do injustice to him but extend his support".

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at ...)