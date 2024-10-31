Everything What I Have Achieved In My Life Has Been As A Part Of Mumbai Indians, Says Hardik

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) After being retained by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025 season, skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude by saying everything he's achieved in life so far has been made possible due to being a part of the franchise.

On IPL 2025 retention day, MI said they have chosen to retain their five core players in Jasprit Bumrah (INR 18 crore), Hardik (INR 16.35 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (INR 16.30 crore) and Tilak Varma (INR 8 crore).

“I think I have received a lot of love back, means the world to me. My journey started here and you know everything what I have achieved in my life has been part of Mumbai Indians. We are five fingers but one fist, that's how I look at it,” said Pandya in a statement issued by the franchise.

India's fast-bowling spearhead Bumrah leading the retentions order doesn't come as a surprise, as IANS understands Rohit backed this approach and infact volunteered to come in at fourth in the order because he wished for the spotlight to shine on other players in the franchise.

“I'm thrilled to be part of Mumbai Indians again. I played so much cricket here. This is the place where I have started my cricket career. So, this city is very, very special and I am happy to be here,” said Rohit.

The right-handed opener also backed MI's decision to retain their core of five capped India players.“You know the players that are representing the national team at the highest level should get the preference. That's what I believe in and I'm quite happy with it.”

Through the retentions, MI have spent INR 75 crore and have an available salary cap of INR 45 crore to build the rest of their team in the IPL 2025 mega auction.