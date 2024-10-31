Illumina To Preview Newest Innovations In NGS And Multiomic Technologies At The American Society Of Human Genetics Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New, groundbreaking delivers Illumina's most comprehensive genome yet; early results from Broad Clinical Labs demonstrate a highly simplified workflow, ultra-long phasing, high-resolution insights into complex genomic variation, and enhanced long-range information

Illumina and customers will also showcase new details on complete proteomics solution and latest data on Fluent single-cell

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced that it will present updates on several key innovations in whole-genome sequencing, proteomics, and single-cell technology at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG)

Annual Meeting next week in Denver. The latest details will be presented alongside new data from key opinion leaders in next-generation sequencing (NGS), illustrating the potential impact of Illumina's emerging innovations.

First-of-its-kind technology streamlines whole-genome workflows, expands genomic insights

In a mainstage presentation on November 6, Steve Barnard, PhD, chief technology officer, will reveal new details on

the company's constellation mapped read technology, originally announced in the company's August 2024 strategy update as the "comprehensive genome." Currently under development, this novel technology is designed to streamline whole-genome workflows and eliminate traditional library prep.

Additionally, constellation mapped read technology will deliver Illumina's most comprehensive whole genome yet, adding long-range information to Illumina's proven, highly accurate XLEAP-SBS TM chemistry. The expanded insights from this proprietary technology will resolve challenging genic regions, such as pseudogenes, while generating ultra-long phased data and providing a high-resolution view of complex structural variation.



"These are unprecedented, breakthrough technologies that will power our future comprehensive whole-genome solutions," Barnard said. "We believe this solution could be the de facto genome of the future, offering expanded information and simplicity for labs."

Barnard will be joined on stage by Niall Lennon, PhD, chair and chief scientific officer of Broad Clinical Labs, who will present early data on the flexibility and capabilities of the technology.

The first product based on constellation mapped read technology is set to begin early access in the first half of 2025.

Illumina Protein Prep: A complete NGS-based proteomics solution

On November 7, Illumina will present updates on its proteomics solution, Illumina Protein Prep , which delivers sample-to-analysis protein discovery. The solution is an outcome of Illumina's partnership with Standard BioTools (formerly SomaLogic), announced in 2022 .

Proteomics enables the observation of direct cellular function to gain insights on protein-driven disease traits, and the inclusion of proteomics in Illumina's NGS portfolio provides visibility into the entire biological process. The presentation will highlight the early access solution's ability to identify and quantify more than 6000 human proteins and its readout compatibility with NovaSeq TM X and NovaSeq 6000 Systems to enable multiomics on a single platform-a key differentiator from existing proteomics methodologies.

Kamel Lahouel, PhD, assistant professor in the Early Detection and Prevention Division at The Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), part of City of Hope, will present on a new pilot study using Illumina Protein Prep to investigate the potential of circulating protein concentrations as biomarkers for cancer detection. TGen is part of an early access, limited release program for the solution with select customers.

When it launches in early 2025, Illumina Protein Prep will feature 9000 unique human proteins.

Leading single-cell technology: Fluent PIPseqTM V

On November 7, Illumina will showcase PIPseq V, a single-cell analysis solution currently on the market from Fluent BioSciences, an Illumina company. In a collaborative talk, experts will discuss how PIPseq V enables researchers to delve deeper into the complexities of cell biology with a scalable, accessible solution. Presenters will share early access data and insights from a large study on more than 1 million neuronal single cells using PIPseq V.

Additional updates

Barnard's presentation on November 6 will also cover the latest updates on 25B 100-cycle and 200-cycle kits for the NovaSeq X Series, which will be available by end of year. The kits will be a key enabler of multiomics, allowing customers to perform single-cell, proteomics, and other applications at scale.

"We look forward to expanding on these innovations with our customers and peers at ASHG," Barnard said. "We also look forward to sharing our latest instruments, the MiSeq TM i100 Series, with our fellow NGS enthusiasts at our booth."

Illumina's new MiSeq i100 Series will be on display at booth 503 during the meeting, and Illumina will be presenting scientific findings in five poster presentations and abstracts.



About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

