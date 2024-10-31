Camfil USA Unveils Absolute® VG: Advanced V-Bank HEPA Filters With Gasket And Gel Seals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Camfil USA introduces the Absolute® VG V-Bank HEPA filter family, offering a lightweight design, twice the lifespan, and superior savings for life sciences and critical industries.

Riverdale, New Jersey, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil USA, a global leader in air filtration solutions, announces the launch of the Absolute® VG V-Bank HEPA filter family, an innovative solution for industries requiring high air purity, including life sciences, healthcare, and microelectronics. The Absolute® VG HEPA Family combines lightweight construction, durability, and energy efficiency, now available with both polyurethane seamless and gel seal gaskets.







Engineered to reduce operational costs and extend service life, the Absolute® VG HEPA filters are designed for optimal performance in overhead applications and other critical environments. Designed with a unique plastic frame the VG filters provide the same level of reliability as traditional metal-framed filters, but at half the weight, making installation safer and easier.

"The Absolute® VG filters offer twice the filter life while reducing energy consumption, making the filter options cost-effective solutions for critical industries," said Lisa Warner, Director of Clean Process & Industrial Product Segment Sales at Camfil USA. "The innovative design provides all the performance benefits without compromising safety or air quality."

Key features of the Absolute® VG HEPA Family include:



Lightweight Construction : Reduces worker fatigue and enhances safety during installation, especially in overhead applications.

Extended Filter Life : Built to last longer than traditional filters, resulting in fewer replacements and reduced maintenance costs. Energy Savings : Low-pressure drop design minimizes energy consumption, supporting sustainability and operational efficiency.

Available with both gel seal and pour-in-place polyurethane gaskets, the Absolute® VG Family ensures a perfect fit for a wide range of industrial applications, providing superior protection against contamination and minimizing the risk of air leakage.

About Camfil Group:

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, and local sales offices in 35+ countries. We employ about 5,600 people globally, proudly serving customers across diverse industries and communities worldwide. Discover how Camfil USA helps protect people, processes, and the environment at .

